The St. Louis Blues face the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in the Winter Classic, the NHL's annual New Year's Day game played outdoors. Target Field, usually the home of the Minnesota Twins, is where the two teams will play.

Per the Weather Channel website, Saturday's high in Minneapolis is negative-5 degrees. With the wind chill, it feels like negative-21 degrees, according to the site. And it's only getting colder as the night progresses. If temperatures reach negative-7 degrees, it would be the coldest NHL outdoor game on record, per ESPN Stats & Information research.

So, when subzero temperatures collide with the legendary toughness of hockey players, you get standout pregame fashion worn by Blues players. There's plenty of Hawaiian shirts, short shorts, flip-flops and even a few bare chests.

One player wore socks with sandals, which is a fashion faux pas in any weather. Blues defenseman Justin Faulk put on warmer clothing for a pregame interview but kept the flip-flops.