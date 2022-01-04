BOSTON -- New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his broken jaw after taking a puck to the face early in the team's game at Washington.

The Devils did not give a timetable for his return. They put Hamilton on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday, when he was struck by a shot from Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz seven minutes into the first period.

Hamilton returned to New Jersey to be evaluated while the Devils went to Boston to face off against the Bruins on Tuesday night. The 28-year-old who signed a $63 million, seven-year contract with the Devils last summer is among their top scorers this season, with 20 points on seven goals and 13 assists in 30 games.

Hamilton is a fixture on an improving power play and his ability to keep pucks in the zone, keep attacking plays alive and shoot from the point will be missed on a young team.

The Devils on Tuesday will also be without captain Nico Hischier, who is out with a lower body injury. Hischier appeared to injure his foot blocking a shot Sunday vs. the Washington Capitals, though he finished the game and scored the winner in overtime.

The team also announced Tuesday that veteran goaltender Jonathan Bernier underwent successful right hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Bernier's absence has left young starter Mackenzie Blackwood without a valuable backup and mentor.

It's the second year in a row that the Devils have brought in a veteran backup only to see the move not materialize. Before the 2020 season, Corey Crawford agreed to a deal with the Devils but retired during training camp after a standout career with the Chicago Blackhawks.

New Jersey activated Tomas Tatar off the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, but added fellow forwards Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich. They will not play Tuesday against the Bruins.

The Devils have won three in a row since returning from the league's COVID-19 pause.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.