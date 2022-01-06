Tuukka Rask has signed a professional tryout contract with the AHL Providence Bruins, the first major step in the star goaltender's comeback with the Boston Bruins.

Rask, 34, is an unrestricted free agent who underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right hip in late July. He is expected to start for Providence on Friday at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. After his minor league conditioning stint, Rask is expected to sign a contract with Boston for his 15th NHL season.

The Bruins, who hold the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, have gone with a goalie tandem of 23-year-old Jeremy Swayman and veteran Linus Ullmark, who signed a four-year, $20 million free-agent contract last summer.

Ullmark was seen as Rask's replacement if the veteran goalie couldn't work his way back from his surgery, but the Bruins have been comfortable with Rask's progress.

"He certainly looks the part out there right now," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after a Rask practice this week. "You're never sure with surgery how it'll go. He got through it, put the work in. He's clearly taking it seriously and wants to rehab as quickly as possible."

Rask is Boston's career leader in wins with a record of 306-163-66. He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender in 2014 and was a finalist for the award in 2020. He has played in 104 playoff games for the Bruins, twice leading them to the Stanley Cup Final, in 2013 and 2019.