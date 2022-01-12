Evgeni Malkin returns to the Penguins' lineup for the first time this season and scores two goals in Pittsburgh's 4-1 win vs. Anaheim. (1:29)

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Evgeni Malkin scored twice and had an assist in his season debut, Jeff Carter added two goals and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Malkin had not played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. The four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner had been skating with teammates for several weeks and was a full participant in Monday's practice.

It was Malkin's 63rd multigoal game during the regular season and first since March 10, 2020. The 35-year-old Russian center had a career-low eight goals and 28 points in 33 games last season.

"I feel awesome," Malkin toward reporters afterward. "It's a long process for me. It's the longest break in my life. I'm glad to be with the team. We win, score a couple of goals, and I feel amazing right now."

Malkin centered the second line between Carter and Kasperi Kapanen, which was responsible for all four Pittsburgh goals. Kapanen added two assists and Tristan Jarry stopped 25 shots for the Penguins, who bounced right back from Saturday's 3-2 loss at Dallas that snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Jakob Silfverberg scored Anaheim's goal and Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves.

Malkin got his first goal on a power play at 3:27 of the second period to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 advantage. He ripped a 47-foot slap shot that went through Stolarz's legs. Sidney Crosby, screening Stolarz on the play, had to leap and just avoided the puck deflecting off his skate.

Malkin added another at 14:38 of the second when he redirected John Marino's shot off Stolarz's blocker. He then assisted on Carter's empty-net goal with 2:57 remaining.

Carter, who had his 65th multigoal game, opened the scoring 65 seconds in when he took advantage of a turnover deep in the Ducks zone and fired a slap shot that went in off the far post. Carter has 11 goals on the season and three in his last four games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.