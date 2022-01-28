Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon, who was bloodied on a hit Wednesday, has been diagnosed with a facial fracture and concussion, coach Jared Bednar confirmed Friday.

Sources told ESPN's Emily Kaplan on Wednesday that MacKinnon has a broken nose.

MacKinnon left the ice in the first period of Wednesday night's 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins and did not return.

The Avs said MacKinnon suffered an upper-body injury as he absorbed a shoulder shot from the Bruins' Taylor Hall.

The hit caused MacKinnon's own stick to snap back into his face. Blood gushed from his nose to the ice as MacKinnon lay facedown.

MacKinnon, a five-time All-Star, was able to skate off on his own but didn't return.

Hall was originally given a five-minute major, but it was reduced to two minutes after a video review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.