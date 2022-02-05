LAS VEGAS -- Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid was upset in the fastest skater skills competition for the second straight NHL All-Star Weekend, as the heavy favorite was beaten by St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou on Friday night.

Kyrou finished with a time of 13.55 seconds. McDavid, the last skater in the event, finished fourth at 13.69 seconds.

When asked before the event if he would beat McDavid, Kyrou told ESPN: "I'm gonna try. We'll see. I don't know, he's the fastest player in the world, right?"

McDavid remains stuck on three wins in the fastest skater event, tied with Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for the most in NHL history. In 2020, McDavid finished second to New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13.175 seconds).

His previous times in the event:

2017: 13.31 seconds

2018: 13.454 seconds

2019: 13.378 seconds

2020: 13.215 seconds

"It's always fun to do it," McDavid said after the event. "It's a tough thing to go out there and skate as fast as you can go. But Kyrou did a great job."

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, who set an NHL record in 2016 with a time of 13.172, couldn't recapture the magic, finishing with a time of 14.116.