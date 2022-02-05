Claude Giroux wins MVP of the 2022 NHL All-Star Game with 2 goals for the Metropolitan Division. (0:42)

LAS VEGAS -- The Metropolitan Division captured the 2022 NHL All-Star Game championship by defeating the Central Division 5-3 in the final round of the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.

Philadelphia Flyers star Claude Giroux, the captain of the Metropolitan team, was named MVP and received a new Honda Passport for scoring three goals in the tournament, including two goals in the final.

While goaltending is usually not at the forefront of NHL All-Star Games, Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry made 14 saves on 15 shots in the championship game -- including four point-blank saves to preserve the win over the Central Division.

The players split a $1 million prize. It's the third time the Metropolitan Division has won the All-Star Game in the six seasons that the NHL has used a 3-on-3 tournament format.

It appeared that the Central Division had cut the deficit to one goal when Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat scored with 1:51 remaining and the team's goalie pulled. But the play was ruled offside upon video review.

The four-team tournament began with the Metropolitan Division defeating the Pacific Division 6-4, a result that saddened the Vegas fans in the building since three Golden Knights players were eliminated. The New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes scored twice in the win, and Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen stopped six of seven shots.

"Devastating loss," joked Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer. "We got off to a little bit of a slow start. That was probably due to late-night Vegas activities last night."

The coach admitted he wasn't immune to Sin City's charms.

"I'll be honest with you, I'm a little hungover today. I'm not going to lie to you," DeBoer said.

The Central Division eliminated the Atlantic Division in the other semifinal 8-5. St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou, who won the NHL's fastest skater skills competition Friday night, had two goals and two assists.

The game was notable for having two video reviews: one that confirmed a goal for Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and wiped out a goal for Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, turning a 4-3 Atlantic lead into a 4-3 Central lead, and a Connor goal that was taken off the board after an offside review.

"We got one good one and one bad one," Hedman said.

The NHL announced Friday that the 2023 NHL All-Star Game will be held in South Florida at the home of the Florida Panthers in FLA Live Arena.