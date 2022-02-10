ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno was given a two-game suspension by the NHL on Thursday for kneeing Winnipeg's Adam Lowry at the end of a fight.

Foligno pulled Lowry down to the ice in the third period of Tuesday's game after he had gained the upper hand in a tussle that resulted in both players getting a major penalty.

As the officials were trying to separate them, Foligno raised his leg to press it on Lowry, who was lying on his back.

The NHL's department of player safety, in its explanatory video, said the punishment was necessary because Foligno "clearly and intentionally uses his knee to inflict force on the head of his vulnerable opponent."

Foligno, who received a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after the incident, will forfeit $31,000 in pay for the lost games.

Brandon Duhaime skated with Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway in practice on Thursday in place of Foligno. The Wild host Carolina on Saturday and Detroit on Monday, before Foligno will be eligible to return on Wednesday for a rematch with the Jets.