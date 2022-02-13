OTTAWA, Ontario -- Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for a hit on Boston's Jack Ahcan.

The NHL announced the suspension on Sunday.

Watson leveled Ahcan along the end boards midway through the first period of Ottawa's 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was given a 2-minute minor penalty for interference.

The league's department of player safety added the two-game ban after reviewing the play and determining the hit was high and late, and that Watson made "significant contact" with Ahcan's head.

The 30-year-old Watson will forfeit $15,000 in salary, with the money going to the players' emergency fund. He does have the right to appeal the decision.

Without Watson, the Senators bounced right back Sunday afternoon, posting a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Alex Formenton, Adam Gaudette, Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored goals to lead a balanced attack for Ottawa.

Ahcan, a defenseman, has appeared in just three games for Boston this season, averaging 14:37 time on the ice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.