SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in his first career shutout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Monday night in Evander Kane's return to San Jose

Kane was booed every time he touched the puck. He did not have a point but took four shots on goal.

"I've kind of moved on,'' Kane said before the game. "I'm happy where I'm at.''

Added Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft: "I've been nothing but impressed with Evander Kane. I think he's single-minded in his purpose and that (was) to get a win tonight for the Edmonton Oilers.''

Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse and Warren Foegele scored for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard had two assists.

"It was pretty special,'' Skinner said of his first shutout. "To say that I got an NHL shutout is something cool and something that you dream of as a kid. Definitely a really special moment and I'm really grateful for it.''

James Reimer made 36 saves as San Jose lost its fourth in a row. The Sharks played their first game since Feb. 1 and their first home game since Jan. 22.

"I think that you can see there wasn't a lot of sharpness to our game, and that's the worry after being on a break that long,'' coach Bob Boughner said. "But you've got to find ways at this time of year and there's no excuses.''

The Oilers jumped ahead with two goals in the first period. Foegele tipped home his sixth of the season on Edmonton's first shot on goal. Nurse added his fifth goal just 1:05 later.

"We haven't played with a lead early in games a lot this season, but when you find a way to get it and just stick to your game plan, not take the foot off the gas, I think it's huge,'' Nurse said.

After a scoreless second period, McDavid scored his 24th early in the third, moving into a tie for second place in the NHL with 64 points.

The Oilers controlled the game, outshooting the Sharks 41-20. Both teams went 0-for-4 on the power play.

"I thought we played a full 60 minutes,'' Woodcroft said. "There were times when the other team had some chances, but we really, really liked the commitment to the defensive side of the puck, the commitment to working back to our end.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.