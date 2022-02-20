Tyler Tumminia has resigned as commissioner of the Premier Hockey Federation, ESPN confirmed on Saturday. She will remain with the women's professional league through the end of its postseason in late March.

A source told ESPN that it was "her decision, her terms," and clarified that Tumminia is not leaving for another professional opportunity.

Tumminia, 43, took over as commissioner of the then-National Women's Hockey League in June 2021, after serving as interim commissioner since Oct. 2020. She replaced Dani Rylan Kearney, who founded the league in March 2015. Tumminia had initially joined the league as chairperson of the Toronto Six expansion team.

While commissioner, Tumminia oversaw a rebranding from the NWHL to the PHF, a U.S. streaming deal with ESPN and a commitment from the board of governors to invest over $25 million in direct payments and benefits to its players over the next three years.

That investment was announced in January, the same month that Tumminia informed the board that she would be resigning from the PHF.

"I'm proud of what she's done and what she's meant to us. She took this from Level 1 and took it to Level 100," said Anya Packer, general manager of the Metropolitan Riveters.

Packer said that Tumminia staying on through the Isobel Cup playoffs means it's "business as usual" for the PHF.

The Isobel Cup will be awarded on March 28 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Sportsnet was first to report news of Tumminia 's decision.