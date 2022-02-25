GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released.

Mayo, 25, has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut in a game against Edmonton on Oct. 21.

Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill and leads the team with 83 blocked shots. He also leads the team's defensemen with 63 hits. He played 258 career American Hockey League games before getting his first NHL playing time this season.