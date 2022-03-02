        <
          NHL trade deadline tracker: Latest updates on deals, rumors and grades for 2022

          The NHL's 2022 trade deadline is March 21, but the deals started well before that date. On Nov. 4, the Buffalo Sabres traded franchise center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and a pair of draft picks. Then, on Feb. 14, the Calgary Flames landed scoring winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman and, yes, a pair of picks.

          Those won't be the only two blockbusters of this trade season, as a number of key players could be on the move; from Marc-Andre Fleury to Tomas Hertl to Hampus Lindholm, there are no shortage of skilled options rumored to be available.

          Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.

          Feb. 21

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Arizona Coyotes

          Maple Leafs get: G Carter Hutton
          Coyotes get: Future considerations

          Feb. 19

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Arizona Coyotes

          Maple Leafs get: F Ryan Dzingel, D Ilya Lyubushkin
          Coyotes get: F Nick Ritchie, 2025 second-round pick (conditional)

          Feb. 14

          Calgary Flames-Montreal Canadiens

          Flames get: F Tyler Toffoli
          Canadiens get: F Tyler Pitlick, F Emil Heineman, 2022 first-round pick (conditional), 2024 fifth-round pick

          Feb. 12

          Montreal Canadiens-Minnesota Wild

          Canadiens get: G Andrew Hammond
          Wild get: F Brandon Baddock

          Feb. 1

          Dallas Stars-Tampa Bay Lightning

          Stars get: F Alexey Lipanov
          Lightning get: F Tye Felhaber

          Jan. 5

          Pittsburgh Penguins-Chicago Blackhawks

          Penguins get: F Alex Nylander
          Blackhawks get: F Sam Lafferty

          Dec. 29

          St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild

          Blues get: F Will Bitten
          Wild get: F Nolan Stevens

          Dec. 15

          New Jersey Devils-St. Louis Blues

          Devils get: G Jon Gillies
          Blues get: Future considerations

          Dec. 9

          Chicago Blackhawks-Toronto Maple Leafs

          Blackhawks get: F Kurtis Gabriel
          Maple Leafs get: D Chad Krys

          Dec. 2

          Buffalo Sabres-Chicago Blackhawks

          Sabres get: G Malcolm Subban
          Blackhawks get: Future considerations

          Nov. 30

          Nashville Predators-Ottawa Senators

          Predators get: F Kole Sherwood
          Senators get: Future considerations

          Nov. 16

          Toronto Maple Leafs-St. Louis Blues

          Maple Leafs get: F Kyle Clifford
          Blues get: Future considerations

          Nov. 4

          Vegas Golden Knights-Buffalo Sabres

          Golden Knights get: F Jack Eichel, 2023 third-round pick
          Sabres get: F Alex Tuch, F Peyton Krebs, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

          Buffalo Sabres-New York Islanders

          Sabres get: Rights to D Johnny Boychuk
          Islanders get: Future considerations

          Oct. 24

          Ottawa Senators-San Jose Sharks

          Senators get: F Dylan Gambrell
          Sharks get: 2022 seventh-round pick

          Oct. 10

          Florida Panthers-Vancouver Canucks

          Panthers get: D Olli Juolevi
          Canucks get: D Noah Juulsen, F Juho Lammikko