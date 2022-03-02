The NHL's 2022 trade deadline is March 21, but the deals started well before that date. On Nov. 4, the Buffalo Sabres traded franchise center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and a pair of draft picks. Then, on Feb. 14, the Calgary Flames landed scoring winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman and, yes, a pair of picks.
Those won't be the only two blockbusters of this trade season, as a number of key players could be on the move; from Marc-Andre Fleury to Tomas Hertl to Hampus Lindholm, there are no shortage of skilled options rumored to be available.
Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.
Feb. 21
Toronto Maple Leafs-Arizona Coyotes
Maple Leafs get: G Carter Hutton
Coyotes get: Future considerations
Feb. 19
Toronto Maple Leafs-Arizona Coyotes
Maple Leafs get: F Ryan Dzingel, D Ilya Lyubushkin
Coyotes get: F Nick Ritchie, 2025 second-round pick (conditional)
Feb. 14
Calgary Flames-Montreal Canadiens
Flames get: F Tyler Toffoli
Canadiens get: F Tyler Pitlick, F Emil Heineman, 2022 first-round pick (conditional), 2024 fifth-round pick
Feb. 12
Montreal Canadiens-Minnesota Wild
Canadiens get: G Andrew Hammond
Wild get: F Brandon Baddock
Feb. 1
Dallas Stars-Tampa Bay Lightning
Stars get: F Alexey Lipanov
Lightning get: F Tye Felhaber
Jan. 5
Pittsburgh Penguins-Chicago Blackhawks
Penguins get: F Alex Nylander
Blackhawks get: F Sam Lafferty
Dec. 29
St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild
Blues get: F Will Bitten
Wild get: F Nolan Stevens
Dec. 15
New Jersey Devils-St. Louis Blues
Devils get: G Jon Gillies
Blues get: Future considerations
Dec. 9
Chicago Blackhawks-Toronto Maple Leafs
Blackhawks get: F Kurtis Gabriel
Maple Leafs get: D Chad Krys
Dec. 2
Buffalo Sabres-Chicago Blackhawks
Sabres get: G Malcolm Subban
Blackhawks get: Future considerations
Nov. 30
Nashville Predators-Ottawa Senators
Predators get: F Kole Sherwood
Senators get: Future considerations
Nov. 16
Toronto Maple Leafs-St. Louis Blues
Maple Leafs get: F Kyle Clifford
Blues get: Future considerations
Nov. 4
Vegas Golden Knights-Buffalo Sabres
Golden Knights get: F Jack Eichel, 2023 third-round pick
Sabres get: F Alex Tuch, F Peyton Krebs, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Buffalo Sabres-New York Islanders
Sabres get: Rights to D Johnny Boychuk
Islanders get: Future considerations
Oct. 24
Ottawa Senators-San Jose Sharks
Senators get: F Dylan Gambrell
Sharks get: 2022 seventh-round pick
Oct. 10
Florida Panthers-Vancouver Canucks
Panthers get: D Olli Juolevi
Canucks get: D Noah Juulsen, F Juho Lammikko