Check out some of the top goals from February, including Matthew Tkachuk's nifty between-the-legs tally. (1:55)

The NHL's best goals from February (1:55)

The NHL's 2022 trade deadline is March 21, but the deals started well before that date. On Nov. 4, the Buffalo Sabres traded franchise center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and a pair of draft picks. Then, on Feb. 14, the Calgary Flames landed scoring winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman and, yes, a pair of picks.

Those won't be the only two blockbusters of this trade season, as a number of key players could be on the move; from Marc-Andre Fleury to Tomas Hertl to Hampus Lindholm, there are no shortage of skilled options rumored to be available.

Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next.

More: 2022 NHL trade tiers: Top forwards, defensemen, goalies available

Feb. 21

Maple Leafs get: G Carter Hutton

Coyotes get: Future considerations

Feb. 19

Maple Leafs get: F Ryan Dzingel, D Ilya Lyubushkin

Coyotes get: F Nick Ritchie, 2025 second-round pick (conditional)

Feb. 14

Flames get: F Tyler Toffoli

Canadiens get: F Tyler Pitlick, F Emil Heineman, 2022 first-round pick (conditional), 2024 fifth-round pick

Trade grades

Feb. 12

Canadiens get: G Andrew Hammond

Wild get: F Brandon Baddock

Feb. 1

Stars get: F Alexey Lipanov

Lightning get: F Tye Felhaber

Jan. 5

Penguins get: F Alex Nylander

Blackhawks get: F Sam Lafferty

Dec. 29

Blues get: F Will Bitten

Wild get: F Nolan Stevens

Dec. 15

Devils get: G Jon Gillies

Blues get: Future considerations

Dec. 9

Blackhawks get: F Kurtis Gabriel

Maple Leafs get: D Chad Krys

Dec. 2

Sabres get: G Malcolm Subban

Blackhawks get: Future considerations

Nov. 30

Predators get: F Kole Sherwood

Senators get: Future considerations

Nov. 16

Maple Leafs get: F Kyle Clifford

Blues get: Future considerations

Nov. 4

Golden Knights get: F Jack Eichel, 2023 third-round pick

Sabres get: F Alex Tuch, F Peyton Krebs, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

Trade grades

Sabres get: Rights to D Johnny Boychuk

Islanders get: Future considerations

Oct. 24

Senators get: F Dylan Gambrell

Sharks get: 2022 seventh-round pick

Oct. 10

Panthers get: D Olli Juolevi

Canucks get: D Noah Juulsen, F Juho Lammikko