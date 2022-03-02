Check out some of the top goals from February, including Matthew Tkachuk's nifty between-the-legs tally. (1:55)

Now that we're into March, many eyes are on the NHL's transaction wire as the 2022 trade deadline approaches on March 21. But, February was no slouch for excitement either, with a wild All-Star Weekend and a number of individual performances that highlighted both superstars and under-the-radar contributors around the league.

For this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings, we've anointed a February MVP for all 32 teams. Some were no-brainers, others hotly debated, but all deserve accolades.

Previous ranking: 1

Points percentage: 0.778

Next seven days: @ ARI (March 3), vs. CGY (March 5), @ NYI (March 7), @ NJ (March 8)

MVP: Darcy Kuemper. By Colorado's lofty standard, the team had a down month in terms of offensive production (averaging a middle-of-the-pack 3.20 goals per game). Enter Darcy Kuemper, who excelled even without the usual goal support and compiled a 5-1-1 record, .938 save percentage and 1.98 goals-against average. That's how you stay hot (even when your teammates' sticks aren't).

Previous ranking: 4

Points percentage: 0.745

Next seven days: @ WSH (March 3), vs. PIT (March 4), vs. SEA (March 6)

MVP: Teuvo Teravainen. Let's give Teravainen his credit, shall we? The Hurricanes' winger generated four goals and 11 points in eight games last month, rifles a dangerous wrist shot and elevates those around him with superb playmaking. Teravainen's averaging nearly two minutes per game shorthanded as part of Carolina's vaunted penalty kill (which is a league-best 90.2% on the season). Talk about valuable.

Previous ranking: 2

Points percentage: 0.708

Next seven days: vs. OTT (March 3), vs. DET (March 5), @ BUF (March 7), @ PIT (March 8)

MVP: Jonathan Huberdeau. Nothing to see here, just Huberdeau leading the Panthers with one goal and 12 points in February (for an average of nearly two points per game). Even though Florida ended the month on a three-game losing skid, Huberdeau has continuously been his team's shining star.

Previous ranking: 3

Points percentage: 0.731

Next seven days: vs. PIT (March 3), vs. DET (March 4), @ CHI (March 6), @ WPG (March 8)

MVP: Nikita Kucherov. I'd like to somehow bestow MVP honors on those Canadian tuxedos worn by Tampa players ahead of the outdoor game in Nashville. But if we must choose a player, let it be Kucherov. In just five games in February, the Lightning superstar collected four goals, seven points and a few bruised egos from his opponents.

Previous ranking: 7

Points percentage: 0.673

Next seven days: vs. MTL (March 3), @ COL (March 5), vs. EDM (March 7), vs. WSH (March 8)

MVP: Jacob Markstrom. Selecting just one MVP from Calgary this season is difficult. Judging on last month alone, when the Flames went 10-1-0? Even tougher. Markstrom still takes the cake, based on consistency alone. February was another terrific chapter in his season, complete with an 8-1-0 record (the month's highest win total for a goalie), a .929 save percentage and 2.04 GAA.

Previous ranking: 6

Points percentage: 0.698

Next seven days: vs. BUF (March 2), vs. VAN (March 5), @ CBJ (March 7), vs. SEA (March 8)

MVP: Mitchell Marner. What didn't Marner do for the Leafs in February? Lead the team in points (23): check! Tied for the lead in goals (9): check! Scored four goals in a game: check! Given the state of Toronto's goaltending currently requires ample offensive support, Marner couldn't have picked a better month to explode.

Previous ranking: 10

Points percentage: 0.673

Next seven days: @ NYR (March 2), @ NYI (March 5), @ NJ (March 6), vs. OTT (March 8)

MVP: Justin Faulk. Not enough is being made of Faulk's great season in St. Louis, and February was more of the same. The Blues' top-pairing defender averaged a point per game offensively, and carried the second most average ice time (23:48) on his team, while posting an excellent plus-11 rating.

Previous ranking: 9

Points percentage: 0.670

Next seven days: vs. STL (March 2), vs. NJ (March 4), @ WPG (March 6), @ MIN (March 8)

MVP: Igor Shesterkin. Yes, we're piling more love on Igor Shesterkin, but how can you not? The term MVP was invented for seasons like his. In February alone, Shesterkin went 4-1-1, and posted the month's second-best numbers (.959 save percentage, 1.31 GAA) among league starters. He's got the hot hand (or glove, as it were).

Previous ranking: 5

Points percentage: 0.637

Next seven days: @ PHI (March 3), @ BUF (March 4), vs. DAL (March 6), vs. NYR (March 8)

MVP: Jared Spurgeon. Anyone else still thinking about that no-look pass Spurgeon made to Kirill Kaprizov against Florida last month? Just me? Fine. But the Wild defenseman had a productive February all around, tallying five points and averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice time per game. That Minnesota won just three games all month despite his efforts was the real downer, though.

Previous ranking: 8

Points percentage: 0.673

Next seven days: @ TB (March 3), @ CAR (March 4), vs. FLA (March 8)

MVP: Sidney Crosby. It's taken a while, but Crosby finally looks like Crosby. The Penguins' captain scored his 500th career goal in February and moved into the top 25 on the NHL's all-time points list at the end of the month after producing 12 points in 10 games. Oh, and he's still one of the NHL's more effective defensive forwards. Tough to top that.

Previous ranking: 12

Points percentage: 0.630

Next seven days: @ VGK (March 3), @ CBJ (March 5), vs. LA (March 7)

MVP: Jeremy Swayman. It's hard to believe Swayman is a rookie. Based on his clutch performances in February, the Bruins' netminder has some veteran-level swagger. Swayman was 5-1-1 last month, while his .960 save percentage and 1.13 GAA were tops among league starters. Boston couldn't ask for better between the pipes.

Previous ranking: 11

Points percentage: 0.593

Next seven days: vs. BOS (March 3), @ ANA (March 4), vs. OTT (March 6), @ PHI (March 8)

MVP: Jack Eichel. Who could predict what Eichel's return from a hotly debated surgical procedure would look like? Turns out, no one needed to worry. Vegas' new center hit the ground running in February with four points in five games, while logging solid ice time (17:57 per game) and excelling in the face-off dot (51.9%). Any questions?

Previous ranking: 15

Points percentage: 0.604

Next seven days: @ SEA (March 2), @ SJ (March 5), vs. DAL (March 8)

MVP: Roman Josi. February was generally poor for the Predators, but Josi had a strong month individually. Nashville's top defenseman has been getting his groove back after a slow start, and produced much closer to expectations with 10 points in eight games through February (and he still averages over 26 minutes of ice time per game). Now Nashville must channel more of Josi's energy into getting itself fully back on track.

Previous ranking: 18

Points percentage: 0.602

Next seven days: @ DAL (March 2), @ CBJ (March 4), @ BUF (March 6), @ BOS (March 7)

MVP: Adrian Kempe. Los Angeles is legitimately gunning for first place in the Pacific Division, and Kempe is a big reason why. The Kings' scoring force produced seven goals in eight games last month (while averaging 1.13 PPG), had a 25.9 shooting percentage and two game-winning goals. Wherever L.A. continues to track, count on Kempe to be leading the charge.

Previous ranking: 14

Points percentage: 0.583

Next seven days: @ CHI (March 3), vs. MTL (March 5), @ CGY (March 7)

MVP: Mikko Koskinen. The goaltending drama in Edmonton this season could rival any season of Real Housewives. That's what makes Mikko Koskinen's recent play so critical. He was 3-0-0 in February, with a .903 save percentage and 2.92 GAA. In that stretch, Koskinen stole a win for Edmonton against one of the NHL's best teams, with a 44-save performance in Florida. And it feels like he's just getting warmed up.

Previous ranking: 13

Points percentage: 0.591

Next seven days: vs. CAR (March 3), vs. SEA (March 5), @ CGY (March 8)

MVP: Carl Hagelin. February wasn't a great month for Washington or its stars. When that happens, other players tend to step up a bit; in this case, there's been Carl Hagelin. He had a productive month playing with Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd, generating seven points through 10 games with a plus-seven rating. No doubt the Capitals have some work to do overall, but Hagelin and his line have been doing their part.

Previous ranking: 16

Points percentage: 0.587

Next seven days: vs. LA (March 2), @ WPG (March 4), @ MIN (March 6), @ NSH (March 8)

MVP: Jake Oettinger. The Stars played a strong defensive game in February, which only contributed to Oettinger's fantastic netminding. Dallas' rookie star stood out with a 6-2-1 record, with a stellar .937 save percentage and 1.96 GAA. The Stars have been showing all sorts of improvements across the board, and no doubt Oettinger is at the center of their surge.

Previous ranking: 20

Points percentage: 0.528

Next seven days: vs. LA (March 4), vs. BOS (March 5), vs. TOR (March 7)

MVP: Patrik Laine. Laine's game really caught fire in February. Columbus' top-line winger potted nine goals and 15 points in nine games for his best run of the season (and frankly his greatest stretch ever as a Blue Jacket). Is it any wonder Columbus went 7-3-0 in February, too? Laine's resurgence is the spark for which these Blue Jackets have been desperate.

Previous ranking: 19

Points percentage: 0.527

Next seven days: @ NYI (March 3), @ TOR (March 5)

MVP: J.T. Miller. Shoutout to Elias Pettersson, who also had a terrific February for Vancouver. But Miller managed to be the team's most productive player (five goals and 16 points in 10 games; 19:52 average time on ice) while managing a landslide of trade chatter that could understandably knock any player off his game. Miller has stayed the course, injecting life into his club's still-realistic playoff hopes.

Previous ranking: 21

Points percentage: 0.528

Next seven days: vs. DAL (March 4), vs. NYR (March 6), vs. TB (March 8)

MVP: Kyle Connor. The Jets haven't had a more important player all season than Connor. And while others around him have stepped up lately (including Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele), Connor remains the cream of Winnipeg's crop. In February alone, Connor added another eight goals and 14 points in 12 games, was plus-one and paced forwards in ice time (22:30 per game). He does it all and does it well.

Previous ranking: 17

Points percentage: 0.545

Next seven days: vs. VGK (March 4), vs. SJ (March 6), @ CHI (March 8)

MVP: Anthony Stolarz. I know what you're thinking. Anthony Stolarz only started two games (and made four appearances) for Anaheim in February; how can he be the MVP? Well, the Ducks won only two games the entire month (and allowed four or more goals in six of their seven outings). When called upon, Stolarz was solid. He finished 1-1-0, with a .919 save percentage and 2.68 GAA. That's one bright spot in an otherwise dim month.

Previous ranking: 22

Points percentage: 0.500

Next seven days: vs. NSH (March 5), @ ANA (March 6)

MVP: Brent Burns. Tempted to give Jeffrey Viel his due here for fighting Zdeno Chara on a record-setting night, but I digress. February produced only two wins for San Jose -- one of them over Chara and the Islanders -- but even in tough times, Brent Burns remains a steadying force. The big blueliner makes his plays at both ends of the ice, always giving the Sharks a chance to come through. And anyone who can average over 27 minutes of ice time per game deserves recognition, right?

Previous ranking: 23

Points percentage: 0.500

Next seven days: @ TB (March 4), @ FLA (March 5), vs. ARI (March 8)

MVP: Moritz Seider. How much better could Seider's rookie season be for the Red Wings? Last month, Seider produced the longest point streak (at six games) by a Detroit blueliner since Reed Larson in 1977-78. He averaged the most ice time (24:47 per game) and the second most points (1.43) on the team, and seems to establish his game further with every shift. A true revelation in Motown.

Previous ranking: 25

Points percentage: 0.480

Next seven days: vs. VAN (March 3), vs. STL (March 5), vs. COL (March 7)

MVP: Ilya Sorokin. Sorokin not only registered his fifth shutout of the season to cap the month off, but was a solid 5-3-2 overall with .922 save percentage and 2.38 GAA. On a team that's lacked for consistency, Sorokin has continued to give New York steady contributions.

Previous ranking: 24

Points percentage: 0.398

Next seven days: @ NYR (March 4), vs. STL (March 6), vs. COL (March 8)

MVP: Jack Hughes. February was an All-Star sort of month for first-time NHL All-Star Jack Hughes. Limited to just six games, Hughes generated five goals and 12 points with a 23.8% shooting percentage. It's a small sample size, but one Hughes can keep building on as the Devils' season progresses and offers a glimpse into how dominant the 20-year-old could be in years to come.

Previous ranking: 26

Points percentage: 0.396

Next seven days: vs. MIN (March 3), vs. CHI (March 5), vs. VGK (March 8)

MVP: Travis Sanheim. It's not always about who's flashiest. Sometimes, it's about who's most reliable. And that makes Sanheim invaluable to Philadelphia. In February, Sanheim continued to be the Flyers' best source of offensive from the blue line (two goals and five points in eight games) while anchoring their defensive efforts. Now if only he could see more power-play time.

Previous ranking: 27

Points percentage: 0.426

Next seven days: vs. EDM (March 3), @ PHI (March 5), vs. TB (March 6), vs. ANA (March 8)

MVP: Marc-Andre Fleury. The Blackhawks don't win a lot of games, but it always feels like Fleury gives them a chance. He was 2-4-1 in February, but with a .914 save percentage and 2.74 GAA behind a team that averaged only 2.44 goals in front of him and allowed over 33 shots per game.

Previous ranking: 29

Points percentage: 0.413

Next seven days: @ FLA (March 3), @ ARI (March 5), @ VGK (March 6), @ STL (March 8)

MVP: Connor Brown. It doesn't matter to Brown that Ottawa is, once again, a struggling team. He always brings the effort. In February, he continued to be the playmaking winger his Senators need, going plus-five and tallying nine points in 11 games.

Previous ranking: 30

Points percentage: 0.306

Next seven days: @ CGY (March 3), @ EDM (March 5)

MVP: Cole Caufield. Interim coach Martin St. Louis has taken Caufield under his wing, and the results are everything Montreal has wanted. Caufield has his best month of the season in February, scoring six goals and 10 points in nine games. More impressively, nine of his 10 points were at 5-on-5. The St. Louis-Caufield connection could be the best pairing Montreal has had in years.

Previous ranking: 31

Points percentage: 0.336

Next seven days: vs. NSH (March 2), @ WSH (March 5), @ CAR (March 6), @ TOR (March 8)

MVP: Mark Giordano. February was another tough run for the Kraken, finished by a seven-game winless slide. Giordano has had his moments, though. Seattle's captain can still be impressive, especially on the penalty kill where he scored two shorthanded goals last month. Well into his 30s, Giordano remains his team's leader in ice time (21:46 per game), proving how valuable his presence continues to be.

Previous ranking: 28

Points percentage: 0.370

Next seven days: @ TOR (March 2), vs. MIN (March 4), vs. LA (March 6), vs. FLA (March 7)

MVP: Tage Thompson. This season has been a coming-out party for Thompson, and his February was another scene in that extravaganza. He led the Sabres with eight goals and 11 points (including netting a hat trick), and has accepted increased responsibility as Buffalo's second-most used forward (averaging 18:26 per game). Shifting to center might be the best thing that could have happened for Thompson -- and the Sabres' future.

Previous ranking: 32

Points percentage: 0.302

Next seven days: vs. COL (March 3), vs. OTT (March 5), @ DET (March 8)

MVP: Clayton Keller. When it comes to exciting young players who can give a beleaguered fan base something to cheer, look no further than Keller. The winger had a productive February, scoring five goals (all at even strength) and 11 points in 10 games. Keller continues to be a great foundational piece around whom Arizona can build.