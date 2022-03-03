MOSCOW -- A projected first-round pick in this year's NHL draft is experiencing "serious health problems" that could mean he isn't able to play for more than a year, the Russian Hockey Federation said Thursday.

Ivan Miroshnichenko, an 18-year-old left winger, was on the Russian team that finished runner-up to Canada at the under-18 world championships last year. He has 16 points in 31 games in Russia's main minor league this year for a team in the Avangard Omsk organization.

"Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has been diagnosed with serious health problems. At the moment, he is receiving medical treatment in Germany and might miss the entirety of next season," the RHF tweeted. "We believe that you will overcome this illness and return to the ice!"

Avangard said it was covering all of Miroshnichenko's medical expenses.

Last week, the Toronto Maple Leafs said 20-year-old Russian prospect Rodion Amirov was being treated in Germany for a brain tumor but was still skating and hopeful of a return to professional hockey. The Maple Leafs selected him with the 15th pick in the 2020 draft.