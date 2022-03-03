The Chicago Blackhawks are getting their captain back -- activating center Jonathan Toews from injured reserve.

Toews has been out since suffering a concussion Jan. 26 against the Detroit Red Wings. Toews has played 43 games this season after missing all of last year with an immune disorder. He has four goals and 15 assists this season.

Chicago is getting even more depth up the middle with Tyler Johnson being activated off long-term injured reserve. He suffered a neck injury in October and had artificial disk replacement surgery -- the same procedure that Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel had.

The Blackhawks are also activating defenseman Riley Stillman. He's been out since January with a shoulder injury.