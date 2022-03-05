GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed center Travis Boyd to a two-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Saturday were not released.

Boyd, 28, has set career highs this season with 10 goals and 24 points in 46 games with Arizona. He is one assist from matching his career high in that category.

Boyd was a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2011 and played three seasons with the Capitals, scoring eight goals with 23 assists in 85 games. He spent last season with Toronto and Vancouver before signing with the Coyotes in 2021.

He has 23 goals and 42 assists in 170 career games.