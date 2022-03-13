HAMILTON, Ont. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres are taking the ice in the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic on Sunday in what is expected to be frigid, windy conditions. But before the opening puck drop, the two teams showed off some coordinated looks for the occasion.

The Leafs' outfits were a player-driven idea, according to Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe. The team wanted to honor Hamilton's steelworker tradition and recognize one of the city's oldest steel milling firms, Stelco. As Keefe noted, Stelco is over 100 years old (founded in 1910) and it felt fitting for the Leafs to embrace that longevity are they play Sunday's game as the Toronto Arenas, their franchise's earliest iteration (founded in 1917).

Buffalo's entrance was inspired by the Will Ferrell classic "Semi-Pro," about a loser basketball team on the cusp of folding that has one chance to fight for survival. Coach Don Granato said defenseman Mark Pysyk came up with the idea, after the Sabres' originally planned group outfit was used by another team earlier this season (although he didn't say which idea that was -- or which team used it).