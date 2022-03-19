NEW YORK -- Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game.

The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Rangers and will return for Tuesday's matchup against Tampa Bay.