          NHL trade deadline tracker: Latest updates on deals, rumors and grades for 2022

          6:50 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The NHL's 2022 trade deadline is March 21, but the deals started well before that date. On Nov. 4, the Buffalo Sabres traded franchise center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and a pair of draft picks. Then, on Feb. 14, the Calgary Flames landed scoring winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman and, yes, a pair of picks.

          As the deadline approached, more big names moved: Claude Giroux to the Panthers, Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins and Brandon Hagel to the Lightning.

          Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next. Looking for grades? Head here for analysis of all the big moves.

          Pittsburgh Penguins-Winnipeg Jets

          Penguins get: D Nathan Beaulieu
          Jets get: Conditional seventh-round pick

          Winnipeg Jets-Seattle Kraken

          Jets get: F Mason Appleton
          Kraken get: 2023 fourth-round pick

          March 20

          Dallas Stars-Arizona Coyotes

          Stars get: G Scott Wedgewood
          Coyotes get: 2023 fourth-round pick

          Nashville Predators-Seattle Kraken

          Predators get: D Jeremy Lauzon
          Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick

          Arizona Coyotes-Minnesota Wild

          Coyotes get: F Jack McBain
          Wild get: 2022 second-round pick

          Tampa Bay Lightning-Ottawa Senators

          Lightning get: F Nick Paul
          Senators get: F Mathieu Joseph, 2024 fourth-round pick

          Trade grades

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Seattle Kraken

          Maple Leafs get: D Mark Giordano, F Colin Blackwell
          Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick

          Trade grades

          Vancouver Canucks-Toronto Maple Leafs

          Canucks get: D Travis Dermott
          Maple Leafs get: 2022 third-round pick

          Los Angeles Kings-Detroit Red Wings

          Kings get: D Troy Stecher
          Red Wings get: 2022 seventh-round pick

          Ottawa Senators-Vancouver Canucks

          Senators get: D Travis Hamonic
          Canucks get: 2022 third-round pick

          Florida Panthers-Buffalo Sabres

          Panthers get: D Robert Hagg
          Sabres get: 2022 sixth-round pick

          March 19

          Florida Panthers-Philadelphia Flyers

          Panthers get: F Claude Giroux, F Connor Bunnaman, F German Rubtsov, 2025 fifth-round pick
          Flyers get: F Owen Tippett, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick

          Trade grades

          Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks

          Bruins get: D Hampus Lindholm, D Kodie Curran
          Ducks get: 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, D Urho Vaakanainen, D John Moore

          Trade grades

          Minnesota Wild-Anaheim Ducks

          Wild get: F Nicolas Deslauriers
          Ducks get: 2023 third-round pick

          March 18

          Tampa Bay Lightning-Chicago Blackhawks

          Lightning get: F Brandon Hagel, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick
          Blackhawks get: F Boris Katchouk, F Taylor Raddysh, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick

          Trade grades

          March 16

          Calgary Flames-Seattle Kraken

          Flames get: F Calle Jarnkrok
          Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick

          Trade grades

          Florida Panthers-Montreal Canadiens

          Panthers get: D Ben Chiarot
          Canadiens get: F Tyler Smilanic, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick

          Trade grades

          New York Rangers-Florida Panthers

          Rangers get: F Frank Vatrano
          Panthers get: 2022 fourth-round pick

          March 15

          Colorado Avalanche-Minnesota Wild

          Avs get: C Nico Sturm
          Wild get: LW/C Tyson Jost

          March 14

          Colorado Avalanche-Anaheim Ducks

          Avs get: D Josh Manson
          Ducks get: D Drew Helleson, 2023 second-round pick

          Trade grades

          March 11

          March 4

          March 2

          San Jose Sharks-Edmonton Oilers

          Sharks get: G Alex Stalock
          Oilers get: Future considerations

          Calgary Flames-Montreal Canadiens

          Flames get: G Michael McNiven
          Canadiens get: Future considerations

          Feb. 21

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Arizona Coyotes

          Maple Leafs get: G Carter Hutton
          Coyotes get: Future considerations

          Feb. 19

          Toronto Maple Leafs-Arizona Coyotes

          Maple Leafs get: F Ryan Dzingel, D Ilya Lyubushkin
          Coyotes get: F Nick Ritchie, 2025 second-round pick (conditional)

          Feb. 14

          Calgary Flames-Montreal Canadiens

          Flames get: F Tyler Toffoli
          Canadiens get: F Tyler Pitlick, F Emil Heineman, 2022 first-round pick (conditional), 2024 fifth-round pick

          Trade grades

          Feb. 12

          Montreal Canadiens-Minnesota Wild

          Canadiens get: G Andrew Hammond
          Wild get: F Brandon Baddock

          Feb. 1

          Dallas Stars-Tampa Bay Lightning

          Stars get: F Alexey Lipanov
          Lightning get: F Tye Felhaber

          Jan. 5

          Pittsburgh Penguins-Chicago Blackhawks

          Penguins get: F Alex Nylander
          Blackhawks get: F Sam Lafferty

          Dec. 29

          St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild

          Blues get: F Will Bitten
          Wild get: F Nolan Stevens

          Dec. 15

          New Jersey Devils-St. Louis Blues

          Devils get: G Jon Gillies
          Blues get: Future considerations

          Dec. 9

          Chicago Blackhawks-Toronto Maple Leafs

          Blackhawks get: F Kurtis Gabriel
          Maple Leafs get: D Chad Krys

          Dec. 2

          Buffalo Sabres-Chicago Blackhawks

          Sabres get: G Malcolm Subban
          Blackhawks get: Future considerations

          Nov. 30

          Nashville Predators-Ottawa Senators

          Predators get: F Kole Sherwood
          Senators get: Future considerations

          Nov. 16

          Toronto Maple Leafs-St. Louis Blues

          Maple Leafs get: F Kyle Clifford
          Blues get: Future considerations

          Nov. 4

          Vegas Golden Knights-Buffalo Sabres

          Golden Knights get: F Jack Eichel, 2023 third-round pick
          Sabres get: F Alex Tuch, F Peyton Krebs, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

          Trade grades

          Buffalo Sabres-New York Islanders

          Sabres get: Rights to D Johnny Boychuk
          Islanders get: Future considerations

          Oct. 24

          Ottawa Senators-San Jose Sharks

          Senators get: F Dylan Gambrell
          Sharks get: 2022 seventh-round pick

          Oct. 10

          Florida Panthers-Vancouver Canucks

          Panthers get: D Olli Juolevi
          Canucks get: D Noah Juulsen, F Juho Lammikko