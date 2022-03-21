The NHL's 2022 trade deadline is March 21, but the deals started well before that date. On Nov. 4, the Buffalo Sabres traded franchise center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and a pair of draft picks. Then, on Feb. 14, the Calgary Flames landed scoring winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman and, yes, a pair of picks.
As the deadline approached, more big names moved: Claude Giroux to the Panthers, Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins and Brandon Hagel to the Lightning.
Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next. Looking for grades? Head here for analysis of all the big moves.
Pittsburgh Penguins-Winnipeg Jets
Penguins get: D Nathan Beaulieu
Jets get: Conditional seventh-round pick
Winnipeg Jets-Seattle Kraken
Jets get: F Mason Appleton
Kraken get: 2023 fourth-round pick
March 20
Dallas Stars-Arizona Coyotes
Stars get: G Scott Wedgewood
Coyotes get: 2023 fourth-round pick
Nashville Predators-Seattle Kraken
Predators get: D Jeremy Lauzon
Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick
Arizona Coyotes-Minnesota Wild
Coyotes get: F Jack McBain
Wild get: 2022 second-round pick
Tampa Bay Lightning-Ottawa Senators
Lightning get: F Nick Paul
Senators get: F Mathieu Joseph, 2024 fourth-round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs-Seattle Kraken
Maple Leafs get: D Mark Giordano, F Colin Blackwell
Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick
Vancouver Canucks-Toronto Maple Leafs
Canucks get: D Travis Dermott
Maple Leafs get: 2022 third-round pick
Los Angeles Kings-Detroit Red Wings
Kings get: D Troy Stecher
Red Wings get: 2022 seventh-round pick
Ottawa Senators-Vancouver Canucks
Senators get: D Travis Hamonic
Canucks get: 2022 third-round pick
Florida Panthers-Buffalo Sabres
Panthers get: D Robert Hagg
Sabres get: 2022 sixth-round pick
March 19
Florida Panthers-Philadelphia Flyers
Panthers get: F Claude Giroux, F Connor Bunnaman, F German Rubtsov, 2025 fifth-round pick
Flyers get: F Owen Tippett, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick
Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks
Bruins get: D Hampus Lindholm, D Kodie Curran
Ducks get: 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, D Urho Vaakanainen, D John Moore
Minnesota Wild-Anaheim Ducks
Wild get: F Nicolas Deslauriers
Ducks get: 2023 third-round pick
March 18
Tampa Bay Lightning-Chicago Blackhawks
Lightning get: F Brandon Hagel, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick
Blackhawks get: F Boris Katchouk, F Taylor Raddysh, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick
March 16
Calgary Flames-Seattle Kraken
Flames get: F Calle Jarnkrok
Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick
Florida Panthers-Montreal Canadiens
Panthers get: D Ben Chiarot
Canadiens get: F Tyler Smilanic, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick
New York Rangers-Florida Panthers
Rangers get: F Frank Vatrano
Panthers get: 2022 fourth-round pick
March 15
Colorado Avalanche-Minnesota Wild
Avs get: C Nico Sturm
Wild get: LW/C Tyson Jost
March 14
Colorado Avalanche-Anaheim Ducks
Avs get: D Josh Manson
Ducks get: D Drew Helleson, 2023 second-round pick
March 11
March 4
March 2
San Jose Sharks-Edmonton Oilers
Sharks get: G Alex Stalock
Oilers get: Future considerations
Calgary Flames-Montreal Canadiens
Flames get: G Michael McNiven
Canadiens get: Future considerations
Feb. 21
Toronto Maple Leafs-Arizona Coyotes
Maple Leafs get: G Carter Hutton
Coyotes get: Future considerations
Feb. 19
Toronto Maple Leafs-Arizona Coyotes
Maple Leafs get: F Ryan Dzingel, D Ilya Lyubushkin
Coyotes get: F Nick Ritchie, 2025 second-round pick (conditional)
Feb. 14
Calgary Flames-Montreal Canadiens
Flames get: F Tyler Toffoli
Canadiens get: F Tyler Pitlick, F Emil Heineman, 2022 first-round pick (conditional), 2024 fifth-round pick
Feb. 12
Montreal Canadiens-Minnesota Wild
Canadiens get: G Andrew Hammond
Wild get: F Brandon Baddock
Feb. 1
Dallas Stars-Tampa Bay Lightning
Stars get: F Alexey Lipanov
Lightning get: F Tye Felhaber
Jan. 5
Pittsburgh Penguins-Chicago Blackhawks
Penguins get: F Alex Nylander
Blackhawks get: F Sam Lafferty
Dec. 29
St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild
Blues get: F Will Bitten
Wild get: F Nolan Stevens
Dec. 15
New Jersey Devils-St. Louis Blues
Devils get: G Jon Gillies
Blues get: Future considerations
Dec. 9
Chicago Blackhawks-Toronto Maple Leafs
Blackhawks get: F Kurtis Gabriel
Maple Leafs get: D Chad Krys
Dec. 2
Buffalo Sabres-Chicago Blackhawks
Sabres get: G Malcolm Subban
Blackhawks get: Future considerations
Nov. 30
Nashville Predators-Ottawa Senators
Predators get: F Kole Sherwood
Senators get: Future considerations
Nov. 16
Toronto Maple Leafs-St. Louis Blues
Maple Leafs get: F Kyle Clifford
Blues get: Future considerations
Nov. 4
Vegas Golden Knights-Buffalo Sabres
Golden Knights get: F Jack Eichel, 2023 third-round pick
Sabres get: F Alex Tuch, F Peyton Krebs, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick
Buffalo Sabres-New York Islanders
Sabres get: Rights to D Johnny Boychuk
Islanders get: Future considerations
Oct. 24
Ottawa Senators-San Jose Sharks
Senators get: F Dylan Gambrell
Sharks get: 2022 seventh-round pick
Oct. 10
Florida Panthers-Vancouver Canucks
Panthers get: D Olli Juolevi
Canucks get: D Noah Juulsen, F Juho Lammikko