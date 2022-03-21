The NHL's 2022 trade deadline is March 21, but the deals started well before that date. On Nov. 4, the Buffalo Sabres traded franchise center Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch and a pair of draft picks. Then, on Feb. 14, the Calgary Flames landed scoring winger Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for Tyler Pitlick, Emil Heineman and, yes, a pair of picks.

As the deadline approached, more big names moved: Claude Giroux to the Panthers, Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins and Brandon Hagel to the Lightning.

Consider this your one-stop shop for all the deals already made -- and buzz on what could come next. Looking for grades? Head here for analysis of all the big moves.

And be sure to tune on Monday for ESPN's live coverage of the trade deadline on ESPN2 and ESPN+!

More: Deadline guides for all 32 teams

Best players at each position

Teams at a crossroads

Penguins get: D Nathan Beaulieu

Jets get: Conditional seventh-round pick

Jets get: F Mason Appleton

Kraken get: 2023 fourth-round pick

March 20

Stars get: G Scott Wedgewood

Coyotes get: 2023 fourth-round pick

Predators get: D Jeremy Lauzon

Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick

Coyotes get: F Jack McBain

Wild get: 2022 second-round pick

Lightning get: F Nick Paul

Senators get: F Mathieu Joseph, 2024 fourth-round pick

Trade grades

Maple Leafs get: D Mark Giordano, F Colin Blackwell

Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 third-round pick

Trade grades

Canucks get: D Travis Dermott

Maple Leafs get: 2022 third-round pick

Kings get: D Troy Stecher

Red Wings get: 2022 seventh-round pick

Senators get: D Travis Hamonic

Canucks get: 2022 third-round pick

Panthers get: D Robert Hagg

Sabres get: 2022 sixth-round pick

March 19

Panthers get: F Claude Giroux, F Connor Bunnaman, F German Rubtsov, 2025 fifth-round pick

Flyers get: F Owen Tippett, 2024 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick

Trade grades

Bruins get: D Hampus Lindholm, D Kodie Curran

Ducks get: 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, D Urho Vaakanainen, D John Moore

Trade grades

Wild get: F Nicolas Deslauriers

Ducks get: 2023 third-round pick

March 18

Lightning get: F Brandon Hagel, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2024 fourth-round pick

Blackhawks get: F Boris Katchouk, F Taylor Raddysh, 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick

Trade grades

March 16

Flames get: F Calle Jarnkrok

Kraken get: 2022 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 seventh-round pick

Trade grades

Panthers get: D Ben Chiarot

Canadiens get: F Tyler Smilanic, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick

Trade grades

Rangers get: F Frank Vatrano

Panthers get: 2022 fourth-round pick

March 15