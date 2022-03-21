At the trade deadline, the Boston Bruins found a spark right under their noses -- signing forward Jake DeBrusk to a two-year extension with an annual cap hit of $4 million.

DeBrusk has had an up-and-down tenure with Boston, leading to trade rumors.

DeBrusk's career got off to a great start. He had 16 goals and a career-high 27 assists as a rookie in 2017-18. He posted a career-high 27 goals the next season and put up seven goals and 11 assists in the Bruins' postseason run.

But his numbers plummeted in the next two seasons, and he was moved up and down the lineup. It all culminated in DeBrusk's camp asking for a trade this season -- ahead of becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Then a funny thing happened. Circumstances led to DeBrusk getting another look on the top line this season, and he has produced. With 15 goals and 11 assists, he's on pace for production similar to his first few years.