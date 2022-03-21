The New York Rangers have shored up their blueline for the stretch run, reportedly trading for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun.

Philly gets a third-round draft pick in 2023.

Braun is your prototypical trade-deadline defenseman. He has an affordable cap hit ($1.8 million), plays defense first and can play 20 minutes per game.

The 34-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The Rangers' rebuild is ahead of schedule, with the team only three points out of first place in the Metropolitan Division. They didn't make the playoffs last season.

The Flyers have already traded longtime captain Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers.