The Washington Capitals acquired forward Marcus Johansson from Seattle on Monday in exchange for forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The Kraken also retained 50% of Johansson's $1.5 million cap hit.

Johansson, 31, has slotted in throughout Seattle's top nine this season, producing six goals and 23 points in 51 games.

The versatile forward previously spent seven seasons in Washington, 2010-11 through 2016-17. He was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2017, right before Washington won the Stanley Cup in 2018. Johansson, who has struggled at times to stay healthy, bounced from New Jersey to Boston, Buffalo and Minnesota before landing in Seattle last summer.

He projects to be a bottom-six player now for Washington and provide needed forward depth as the Capitals chase another Cup.

Sprong had been on the outside looking in with Washington for some time. His limited defensive game made Sprong a regular healthy scratch, and he has just 14 points in 47 games this season.

Seattle has made four deals in the last day leading up to Monday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline and has collected 10 draft picks (including the pair here) along the way. The Kraken currently hold 12 picks for the 2022 draft, 13 in 2023 and nine in 2024.