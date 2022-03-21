The St. Louis Blues acquired defenseman Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski from the Detroit Red Wings, in exchange for defenseman Jake Walman, center Oskar Sundqvist and a 2023 second-round draft pick on Monday.

Leddy is in the final season of a seven-year deal, with an annual average value of $5.5 million.

The Blues were in the market for some veteran defensive help, and Leddy can help as a depth addition. This has been Leddy's lone season in Detroit and the 31-year-old has struggled at times, producing 16 points in 55 games with a minus-33 rating.

But the Red Wings are a rebuilding team, and St. Louis is more established. Leddy will be able to play a more complimentary role.

Leddy also has solid postseason experience with 121 games played, including winning a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013.

Walman was a third-round pick by the Blues in 2014. He's appeared in 57 NHL games, with eight points.

Sundqvist has been limited this season by injury, suiting up in 41 games with 15 points. He projects to be a bottom-six forward now, and brings some penalty-kill ability.