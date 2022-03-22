The Carolina Hurricanes acquired Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi on Monday in a complicated three-way trade that also involved the Florida Panthers.

The Jackets traded Domi, 27, to the Panthers along with a 2022 sixth-round pick that was originally owned by the Toronto Maple Leafs. In exchange, the Panthers sent NCAA fifth-year senior defenseman Tyler Inamoto of Wisconsin to Columbus, which retained 50% of Domi's $5.3 million cap hit.

The Panthers then retained 25% of Domi's remaining cap hit while trading him to the Hurricanes for 25-year-old KHL forward Egor Korshkov, who was drafted 31st overall in 2016 by the Maple Leafs and appeared in one game for them in 2019-20.

To complete the trade, the Hurricanes traded NCAA freshman defenseman Aidan Hreschuk to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Inamoto. According to Cap Friendly, the Hurricanes are responsible for $1.325 million of Domi's cap hit.

The trade was announced three and a half hours after the NHL trade deadline.

Domi is an unrestricted free agent after this season. He had 32 points in 53 games this season for the Blue Jackets for 2.7 points per 60 minutes of play, his best offensive season since 2018-19. Domi is in his seventh NHL season and has 307 points in 482 games with the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens and the Blue Jackets.