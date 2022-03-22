Following Monday's trade deadline, the NHL's top contenders have all loaded up for the final rush to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While the eight teams in the Eastern Conference field are largely decided (with some shuffling forthcoming for seeding), the West remains open for a few slots. Tuesday's slate may help to provide some clarity.
The two key matchups we'll be monitoring most closely are the Edmonton Oilers-Dallas Stars game and the Nashville Predators-Los Angeles Kings contest. Three of those four are currently in playoff position, with the Stars just one point back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild-card spot; the Knights are poised to take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight, as they hope to pull out of what has been a rough stretch of late.
As we enter the post-deadline stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Nashville Predators
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+ exclusive)
San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+ exclusive)
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 20
Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 21
Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. NJ (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 17
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. PIT (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Ottawa Senators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 9
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 19
Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. STL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 25
New York Islanders
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 22
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 25
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: @ DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 11
New Jersey Devils
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 9
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 21
Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 19
Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 96%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 21
Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 21
Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 72%
Tragic number: 41
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 12%
Tragic number: 34
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 19
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 12
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 81%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 19
Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 84%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 17
Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 50%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 9%
Tragic number: 32
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 27
San Jose Sharks
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 30
Seattle Kraken
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 12
2. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 15
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 16
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
5. Ottawa Senators
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 18
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 16
7. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 17
8. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 14
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 14
10. New York Islanders
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 24
11. San Jose Sharks
Points: 62
Regulation wins: 18
12. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
13. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 22
14. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 24
15. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 25
16. Dallas Stars
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 22