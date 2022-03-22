        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Key matchups on the schedule Tuesday

          Why Kevin Weekes thinks Fleury is a good fit for the Wild (0:46)

          Kevin Weekes discusses why he believes Marc-Andre Fleury will be a natural fit after being traded to the Minnesota Wild. (0:46)

          8:21 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Following Monday's trade deadline, the NHL's top contenders have all loaded up for the final rush to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While the eight teams in the Eastern Conference field are largely decided (with some shuffling forthcoming for seeding), the West remains open for a few slots. Tuesday's slate may help to provide some clarity.

          The two key matchups we'll be monitoring most closely are the Edmonton Oilers-Dallas Stars game and the Nashville Predators-Los Angeles Kings contest. Three of those four are currently in playoff position, with the Stars just one point back of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild-card spot; the Knights are poised to take on the Winnipeg Jets tonight, as they hope to pull out of what has been a rough stretch of late.

          As we enter the post-deadline stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Nashville Predators
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+

          New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+ exclusive)
          San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN+ exclusive)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 21
          Next game: @ CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. NJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. PIT (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 25

          New York Islanders

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 22
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 25

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 21
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 21
          Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 21
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 72%
          Tragic number: 41

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 34

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 81%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 84%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 50%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 32

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 27

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 30

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 12

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15

          5. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 14

          10. New York Islanders

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 18

          12. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. Dallas Stars

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 22