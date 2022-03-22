Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas talks about Toronto's addition of Mark Giordano at the trade deadline and thought process behind not acquiring another goalie. (2:16)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will wear a Justin Bieber-designed alternate jersey for their Wednesday game against the New Jersey Devils, which the NHL says is "the first reversible sweater ever in North American professional sports."

The jersey, created for the Leafs' annual youth-oriented Next Gen game, is a collaboration with Bieber, his fashion brand, Drew House, and adidas.

The Maple Leafs will wear an alternate jersey designed by fan Justin Bieber. Toronto Maple Leafs

"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater," the Canadian singer said in a statement. "I'm grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans."

The on-ice jersey is primarily black with blue finishes. The crest is the modern Leafs logo with a "shibori-inspired" tweak to its design, incorporating aspects of Japanese tie-dyeing. That same pattern is found on the sleeves and socks with one innovative Easter egg: the silhouette of the Toronto skyline subtly woven into the bands. The numbers on the jersey are in black.

The reversible jersey is also black but has an entirely new design. The stitching of the Leafs' logo creates an outline for a bright yellow maple leaf logo with a Drew House smiley-face incorporated into it. The stripes are flipped to yellow and the numbers are also reversed.

"The opportunity to collaborate with Justin and drew house to create such a unique alternate sweater will make it even more special for our fans and the team," said Brendan Shanahan, Toronto Maple Leafs president and alternate governor.

The Next Gen uniform becomes the 15th alternate uniform worn by the Maple Leafs in club history.