          NHL playoff watch standings update: Can the Vancouver Canucks make the playoffs?

          6:52 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          On Dec. 5, the Vancouver Canucks fired coach Travis Green and GM Jim Benning. The club was in last place in the Pacific Division, and second-to-last in the Western Conference, with a record of 8-15-2.

          That day, they hired Bruce Boudreau, and how their fortunes have changed. In the 39 games since, they've gone 22-11-6, good for a .641 points percentage in that span; to put that in perspective, a .641 points percentage for the entire season thus far would rank 10th in the NHL.

          But can this resilient bunch make the playoffs, after GM Patrik Allvin trimmed from the edges at the trade deadline, but avoided dealing away players like J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser?

          FiveThirtyEight projections give them a 9% chance of making the playoffs heading into Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. That will be a tough one, as the Avs continue to overpower most opponents. Thereafter is a critical stretch: at the Minnesota Wild, at the Dallas Stars, a home-and-home against the St. Louis Blues and a home-and-home against the spiraling Vegas Golden Knights. We'll have a much greater understanding of those playoff chances -- in a positive or negative direction -- following this gauntlet of matchups against playoff (or playoff-adjacent) clubs.

          As we enter the post-deadline stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern.

          New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. NJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. PIT (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. PIT (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 23

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 21
          Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 25

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ TOR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 21
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 78%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 16%
          Tragic number: 33

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 18

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. ARI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 89%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 80%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 37%
          Tragic number: 31

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 31

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 26

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 29

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 12

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 14

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 25

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 24

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28