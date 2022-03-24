        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes take center stage

          Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          A short slate on Wednesday night meant that there wasn't much movement in the playoff races (or the "race" for the draft lottery). But Thursday night promises to be quite different.

          A 10-game schedule on Thursday night will require the need for multiple screens again, given that seven of those 10 will go off at 7, 7:30 or 8 p.m. ET. But one of those contests has particularly peaked our interest: the Dallas Stars visiting the Carolina Hurricanes.

          Dallas has a tenuous hold on the second wild-card position in the West, one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights (with four games in hand); three ahead of the Winnipeg Jets (with two games in hand); and three ahead of the Vancouver Canucks (with three games in hand). Thursday's game isn't a must-win -- given the games advantage -- but anything to boost that cushion would be helpful. On the other side, the Hurricanes are atop the Metropolitan Division, with a two-point and two-game edge on the Pittsburgh Penguins; they're knotted at 90 points with the Florida Panthers for the No. 1 overall seed in the East, and have four additional regulation wins for that tiebreaker.

          As interconference foes, the two teams played just once previously this season, a 4-1 victory for the Stars in Dallas behind a hat trick from Roope Hintz. The Canes come in losing four of their last five, while the Stars have won three of their past four.

          As we enter the post-deadline stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+

          Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
          Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
          Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m. (ESPN+)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. WSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NYR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. PIT (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 23

          New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 21
          Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 25

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. PHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 21
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 16%
          Tragic number: 33

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 18

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. ARI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 79%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 35%
          Tragic number: 31

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 15%
          Tragic number: 31

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 24

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 29

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 12

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 18

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. New York Islanders

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 25

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 28