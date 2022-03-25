Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden was in stable condition at a Las Vegas hospital after being stretchered off in Thursday night's 6-1 win over the Nashville Predators, the team said.

Howden, 23, was battling for the puck with Predators left wing Filip Forsberg when he lost his balance and was inadvertently shoved into the boards headfirst near the Vegas bench with 3:31 left in the first period.

Medical personnel brought a stretcher onto the ice and tended to Howden, who appeared responsive and raised one of his arms as he was taken off the playing surface after a nine-minute delay. The Golden Knights said Howden was sent to the hospital for further tests and examination.

Howden has nine goals and 11 assists for the Golden Knights this season, his first with the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.