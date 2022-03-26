        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Battle of Alberta highlights Saturday's slate as Flames host Oilers

          Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          7:45 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          We often hear that the NHL has some of the best rivalries in professional sports, and there's nothing like a big rivalry matchup when both teams are in the playoff mix. As it pertains to the rush to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, one of the matchups we're excited to see this weekend is the Edmonton Oilers vs. the Calgary Flames, tonight at 10 ET.

          This will be the final of four Battle of Alberta games this season. The Oilers took the first two contests at home (5-2 on Oct. 19 and 5-3 on Jan. 22), while the Flames bit back 3-1 on March 7 in their first home game of the season series. Tonight's contest will again be at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, as the Flames look to extend their lead atop the Pacific Division and the Oilers look to move closer to the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 2 seed in the division.

          The final score is the ultimate arbiter here, but we'll be closely monitoring this one for any extracurricular physicality as well, as these games have been (relatively) tame thus far.

          As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+

          New York Islanders at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings, 12:30 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, 3:00 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
          Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Washington Capitals 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (SO)
          New York Rangers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
          Winnipeg Jets 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
          Colorado Avalanche 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3
          Calgary Flames 4, Arizona Coyotes 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 19
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 12
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: N/A%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 20

          New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 20
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 20
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 91%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 85%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 29

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 18
          Next game:
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 83%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 41%
          Tragic number: 29

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 28

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 22

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 25

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 12

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 64
          Regulation wins: 19

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          12. New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 29