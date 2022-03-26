We often hear that the NHL has some of the best rivalries in professional sports, and there's nothing like a big rivalry matchup when both teams are in the playoff mix. As it pertains to the rush to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, one of the matchups we're excited to see this weekend is the Edmonton Oilers vs. the Calgary Flames, tonight at 10 ET.
This will be the final of four Battle of Alberta games this season. The Oilers took the first two contests at home (5-2 on Oct. 19 and 5-3 on Jan. 22), while the Flames bit back 3-1 on March 7 in their first home game of the season series. Tonight's contest will again be at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, as the Flames look to extend their lead atop the Pacific Division and the Oilers look to move closer to the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 2 seed in the division.
The final score is the ultimate arbiter here, but we'll be closely monitoring this one for any extracurricular physicality as well, as these games have been (relatively) tame thus far.
As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+
New York Islanders at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, 3:00 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars, 7 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Washington Capitals 4, Buffalo Sabres 3 (SO)
New York Rangers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
Winnipeg Jets 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3
Calgary Flames 4, Arizona Coyotes 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 19
Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 19
Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 19
Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 13
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
Ottawa Senators
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 12
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: N/A%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 18
Next game: @ STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 20
New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 20
Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 23
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
New Jersey Devils
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ WSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 17
Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 20
Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 91%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 85%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 9%
Tragic number: 29
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 16
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 18
Next game:
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 83%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 17
Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 82%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 41%
Tragic number: 29
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 13%
Tragic number: 28
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 22
San Jose Sharks
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 25
Seattle Kraken
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 12
2. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 15
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 17
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 16
5. Ottawa Senators
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 19
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
7. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
8. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 15
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 15
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 64
Regulation wins: 19
11. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
12. New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
13. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 22
14. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
15. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 26
16. Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 29