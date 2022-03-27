Following a wild, 10-game slate on Saturday, the NHL schedule-makers provide another eight matchups for us on Sunday. Leading the way are a pair of intradivisional clashes: the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m. ET and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET.

The Avs have won both games against the Wild in their season series thus far (both of which were in Denver), and after this matchup they'll close it out on the final day of the regular season (April 29). Colorado continues to pace the league in points, though it hopes this postseason will be a little longer than the past two disappointments. As for the Wild, they are jockeying for position lower in the Central Division, heading into this one holding a three-point lead for the No. 2 seed.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are in the driver's seat in the Atlantic Division, with a five-point lead (and two games in hand) on the Boston Bruins. The Leafs will be looking to jump back into the Atlantic seeds, as they're currently the No. 1 wild card in the Eastern Conference. This will be the first time these times have played this season, and they will face off twice again in April.

As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Boston Bruins vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Toronto Maple Leafs

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available on ESPN+

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 2 p.m. (TNT)

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators, 6 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 6 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Boston Bruins 6, New York Islanders 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Detroit Red Wings 1 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (OT)

Montreal Canadiens 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Florida Panthers 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (SO)

Washington Capitals 4, New Jersey Devils 3

Vancouver Canucks 4, Dallas Stars 1

Carolina Hurricanes 7, St. Louis Blues 2

Minnesota Wild 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Calgary Flames 9, Edmonton Oilers 5

Los Angeles Kings 4, Seattle Kraken 2

San Jose Sharks 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 18

Next game: @ TOR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 18

Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 18

Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 6

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 17

Next game: @ WSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 19

Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

Central Division

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 17

Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 19

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 18

Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 94%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 91%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 77%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 11%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Pacific Division

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 87%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 74%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 48%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ STL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 19%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 44

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23