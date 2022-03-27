        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Showdown Sunday features Maple Leafs-Panthers, Avalanche-Wild

          Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
          8:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          Following a wild, 10-game slate on Saturday, the NHL schedule-makers provide another eight matchups for us on Sunday. Leading the way are a pair of intradivisional clashes: the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m. ET and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET.

          The Avs have won both games against the Wild in their season series thus far (both of which were in Denver), and after this matchup they'll close it out on the final day of the regular season (April 29). Colorado continues to pace the league in points, though it hopes this postseason will be a little longer than the past two disappointments. As for the Wild, they are jockeying for position lower in the Central Division, heading into this one holding a three-point lead for the No. 2 seed.

          Meanwhile, the Panthers are in the driver's seat in the Atlantic Division, with a five-point lead (and two games in hand) on the Boston Bruins. The Leafs will be looking to jump back into the Atlantic seeds, as they're currently the No. 1 wild card in the Eastern Conference. This will be the first time these times have played this season, and they will face off twice again in April.

          As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Boston Bruins vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available on ESPN+

          Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 2 p.m. (TNT)
          Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers, 5 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators, 6 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 6 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 6, New York Islanders 3
          Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Detroit Red Wings 1 (OT)
          Vegas Golden Knights 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (OT)
          Montreal Canadiens 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
          Florida Panthers 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (SO)
          Washington Capitals 4, New Jersey Devils 3
          Vancouver Canucks 4, Dallas Stars 1
          Carolina Hurricanes 7, St. Louis Blues 2
          Minnesota Wild 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT)
          Calgary Flames 9, Edmonton Oilers 5
          Los Angeles Kings 4, Seattle Kraken 2
          San Jose Sharks 4, Anaheim Ducks 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ TOR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ WSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 19
          Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 91%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: 35

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 11%
          Tragic number: 28

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 87%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 74%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 48%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ STL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 19%
          Tragic number: 27

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 24

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 44
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 13

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Dallas Stars

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23