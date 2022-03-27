Following a wild, 10-game slate on Saturday, the NHL schedule-makers provide another eight matchups for us on Sunday. Leading the way are a pair of intradivisional clashes: the Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m. ET and the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. ET.
The Avs have won both games against the Wild in their season series thus far (both of which were in Denver), and after this matchup they'll close it out on the final day of the regular season (April 29). Colorado continues to pace the league in points, though it hopes this postseason will be a little longer than the past two disappointments. As for the Wild, they are jockeying for position lower in the Central Division, heading into this one holding a three-point lead for the No. 2 seed.
Meanwhile, the Panthers are in the driver's seat in the Atlantic Division, with a five-point lead (and two games in hand) on the Boston Bruins. The Leafs will be looking to jump back into the Atlantic seeds, as they're currently the No. 1 wild card in the Eastern Conference. This will be the first time these times have played this season, and they will face off twice again in April.
As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Boston Bruins vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Toronto Maple Leafs
M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available on ESPN+
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders, 2 p.m. (TNT)
Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers, 5 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators, 6 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, 6 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Boston Bruins 6, New York Islanders 3
Tampa Bay Lightning 2, Detroit Red Wings 1 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights 5, Chicago Blackhawks 4 (OT)
Montreal Canadiens 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 2
Florida Panthers 4, Ottawa Senators 3 (SO)
Washington Capitals 4, New Jersey Devils 3
Vancouver Canucks 4, Dallas Stars 1
Carolina Hurricanes 7, St. Louis Blues 2
Minnesota Wild 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT)
Calgary Flames 9, Edmonton Oilers 5
Los Angeles Kings 4, Seattle Kraken 2
San Jose Sharks 4, Anaheim Ducks 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 18
Next game: @ TOR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 18
Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 6
Ottawa Senators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 17
Next game: @ WSH (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 17
New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 19
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 4
New Jersey Devils
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. MTL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 17
Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 19
Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 91%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 77%
Tragic number: 35
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 11%
Tragic number: 28
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 14
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 4
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 87%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 74%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 48%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ STL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 19%
Tragic number: 27
San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 24
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 19
Seattle Kraken
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ LA (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 4
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 44
Regulation wins: 15
2. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 13
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 17
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 16
5. Ottawa Senators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 19
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
7. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
8. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 15
10. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
11. New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
12. San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
13. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
14. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 26
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
16. Dallas Stars
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 23