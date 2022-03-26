Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden did not suffer a serious injury but will be out indefinitely after being stretchered off the ice in Thursday night's win over the Nashville Predators, head coach Peter DeBoer said Friday.

Howden was taken to a Las Vegas hospital after the incident but was at the Knights' practice facility Friday. He did not play in the Knights' 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

"Sore, nothing broken but probably out for a little while," DeBoer said Friday. "Scary situation and thankfully about as good a result as you can ask for out of something like that. He's pretty banged up today."

Howden, 23, was battling for the puck with Predators left wing Filip Forsberg when he lost his balance and took a hit from Forsberg that forced him into the boards headfirst near the Vegas bench with 3:31 left in the first period.

Medical personnel brought a stretcher onto the ice and tended to Howden, who was taken off the playing surface after a nine-minute delay.

DeBoer, speaking to reporters after Thursday's game, was critical of Forsberg's hit.

"I thought liberty was taken. He was in a vulnerable position and I thought he got driven into the boards from behind in a dangerous spot," DeBoer said. "My initial concern was obviously about our player. It was a really dangerous hit, and anytime you see someone get stretchered off your concern is there."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.