The Premier Hockey Federation's 2022 Isobel Cup semifinals and finals will be played Sunday (1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+) and Monday (9 p.m.) at the AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

It will be the first time the women's hockey league will play its championship game outside of its franchise markets. The championship game for the Isobel Cup will be shown on ESPN2 -- the network's first linear broadcast of a professional women's hockey game.

PHF commissioner Tyler Tumminia said the idea of a "neutral site" Isobel Cup started in 2021. What was then known as the National Women's Hockey League attempted to stage its season in Lake Placid, New York, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. That experiment failed due to multiple outbreaks on teams, and the playoffs were eventually completed in March at Boston's Warrior Arena, the Boston Bruins' practice rink. The Boston Pride won the Cup for the second time.

"I really felt passionate about it. Not only for the competitive advantage of equalizing the playing field for all the teams, but I really feel like the playoffs should be a special event. Having a destination with the playoffs really gives the athletes that extra drive," said Tumminia when making the announcement. "And I'm sure they're not going to complain coming out of the cold. I know I'm not."

Preliminary round: Friday

Minnesota Whitecaps 4, Metropolitan Riveters 1

Boston Pride 6, Buffalo Beauts 0

Semifinals: Sunday

Finals: Monday