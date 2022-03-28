If the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs began with teams in their current positions in the standings, the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals would not be matched up in the first round. But there are nearly five full weeks left in the season, so this marquee Monday matchup could be repeated in May.
That particular scenario would perhaps be more welcomed by one team than the other; the Caps have won all three games against the Canes this season (4-2 on Nov. 28, 4-0 on March 3, and 4-3 in a shootout on March 18). Looking to the standings, the Hurricanes hold the lead for the Metropolitan Division crown, with 93 points. With 84 points, the Capitals are chasing down the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, who have 88 and 87 points, respectively.
As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Nashville Predators
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+
Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Watch "In The Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 1
New York Rangers 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT)
Pittsburgh Penguins 11, Detroit Red Wings 2
Nashville Predators 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4
Minnesota Wild 3, Colorado Avalanche 2 (OT)
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Florida Panthers 2
New Jersey Devils 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (SO)
Winnipeg Jets 2, Arizona Coyotes 1 (OT)
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 17
Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 8
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ CHI (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Ottawa Senators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 17
Next game: @ WSH (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 16
Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 17
New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 17
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
New Jersey Devils
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 16
Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 93%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 18
Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 18
Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 76%
Tragic number: 35
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 12%
Tragic number: 28
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 14
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ EDM (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 87%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 73%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 47%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ STL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 19%
Tragic number: 27
San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 24
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 19
Seattle Kraken
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ LA (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 4
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
2. Seattle Kraken
Points: 46
Regulation wins: 17
3. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 19
5. New Jersey Devils
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 16
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
7. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 17
8. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 15
10. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
11. New York Islanders
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 26
12. San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
13. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
14. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
15. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
16. Dallas Stars
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 23