If the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs began with teams in their current positions in the standings, the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals would not be matched up in the first round. But there are nearly five full weeks left in the season, so this marquee Monday matchup could be repeated in May.

That particular scenario would perhaps be more welcomed by one team than the other; the Caps have won all three games against the Canes this season (4-2 on Nov. 28, 4-0 on March 3, and 4-3 in a shootout on March 18). Looking to the standings, the Hurricanes hold the lead for the Metropolitan Division crown, with 93 points. With 84 points, the Capitals are chasing down the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, who have 88 and 87 points, respectively.

As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Nashville Predators

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Today's games

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 1

New York Rangers 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT)

Pittsburgh Penguins 11, Detroit Red Wings 2

Nashville Predators 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4

Minnesota Wild 3, Colorado Avalanche 2 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Florida Panthers 2

New Jersey Devils 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (SO)

Winnipeg Jets 2, Arizona Coyotes 1 (OT)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 17

Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 8

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: @ CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 17

Next game: @ WSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 16

Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Next game: @ CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

Central Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 16

Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 18

Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 93%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 18

Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 94%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 76%

Tragic number: 35

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 12%

Tragic number: 28

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ EDM (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

Pacific Division

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 87%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 73%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 47%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ STL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 19%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 46

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 23