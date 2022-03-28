        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Washington Capitals-Carolina Hurricanes another potential postseason preview

          7:00 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          If the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs began with teams in their current positions in the standings, the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals would not be matched up in the first round. But there are nearly five full weeks left in the season, so this marquee Monday matchup could be repeated in May.

          That particular scenario would perhaps be more welcomed by one team than the other; the Caps have won all three games against the Canes this season (4-2 on Nov. 28, 4-0 on March 3, and 4-3 in a shootout on March 18). Looking to the standings, the Hurricanes hold the lead for the Metropolitan Division crown, with 93 points. With 84 points, the Capitals are chasing down the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers, who have 88 and 87 points, respectively.

          As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Nashville Predators
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+

          Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, 7:30 p.m.
          Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
          Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Tampa Bay Lightning 4, New York Islanders 1
          New York Rangers 5, Buffalo Sabres 4 (OT)
          Pittsburgh Penguins 11, Detroit Red Wings 2
          Nashville Predators 5, Philadelphia Flyers 4
          Minnesota Wild 3, Colorado Avalanche 2 (OT)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Florida Panthers 2
          New Jersey Devils 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (SO)
          Winnipeg Jets 2, Arizona Coyotes 1 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ CHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ WSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 76%
          Tragic number: 35

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 28

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 87%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 73%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 47%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ STL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 19%
          Tragic number: 27

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 24

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 46
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17

          8. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Dallas Stars

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23