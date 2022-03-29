        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Torrid Tuesday includes Avalanche-Flames, Hurricanes-Lightning

          Eakin Howard/Getty Images
          6:55 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          The final day of the 2021-22 NHL regular season is exactly one month from today. There are many games to be played and playoff races to be run between now and then, but tonight's slate is one of the best postseason appetizers we've experienced recently; 11 of the 16 teams currently in playoff position will be in action, including three of four division leaders.

          Two of those division leaders will be facing off, as the Colorado Avalanche pay a visit to the Calgary Flames. The Avs are coming off an overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild, a contest that got especially nasty at times. Meanwhile, the Flames' previous game was a 9-5 drubbing of the rival Edmonton Oilers. These two teams needed OT to decide their March 5 contest (a 4-3 win for Calgary), while the Avs blanked the Flames 3-0 on March 13.

          The ESPN+ national broadcast tonight sees the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, a week after a 3-2 win for Carolina that featured some extracurricular rough stuff between Nikita Kucherov and Sebastian Aho that eventually led to a meetup at center ice involving all players at the end of the game. Should be a fun one -- especially since these two clubs could wind up matched up in the playoffs, too.

          As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          M2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+

          Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Carolina Hurricanes 6, Washington Capitals 1
          St. Louis Blues 4, Vancouver Canucks 1
          Buffalo Sabres 6, Chicago Blackhawks 5
          Edmonton Oilers 6, Arizona Coyotes 1
          Seattle Kraken 6, Los Angeles Kings 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. WPG (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 18
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 18
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 76%
          Tragic number: 35

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 28

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 78%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 49%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 13%
          Tragic number: 25

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 24

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 19

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. VGK (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. New York Islanders

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Dallas Stars

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 23