The NHL's 2021-22 regular season has not ended. But if all of the remaining games were canceled, the current No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed matchup in the Pacific Division would pit the Los Angeles Kings against the Edmonton Oilers. These two clubs are in very different places -- to say nothing of the climate differential between Southern California and Alberta.

L.A.'s remaining core from the Stanley Cup championship teams -- Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown, Jonathan Quick -- has helped bring along the club's promising batch of young players perhaps more quickly than some expected. GM Rob Blake did not push all of his prospect chips to the middle of the proverbial table for a short-term run, but has made wise moves to add around the margins. Meanwhile, Edmonton is led by its all-world duo -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- but management has had trouble successfully building around that pair in recent seasons. Will GM Ken Holland's additions this season -- including Evander Kane, Derick Brassard, Brett Kulak -- get them to the Stanley Cup Final?

As for the matchup tonight, each team has won one game in the season series (L.A. took the Dec. 5 game 5-1, while Edmonton returned the favor with a 5-2 victory on Feb. 15). The Kings hold a two-point edge in the standings, though the Oilers have a game in hand.

As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Nashville Predators

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern.

Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Last night's scoreboard

Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Boston Bruins 4

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (OT)

Florida Panthers 7, Montreal Canadiens 4

New York Rangers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

New York Islanders 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3

Nashville Predators 4, Ottawa Senators 1

Minnesota Wild 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1

Colorado Avalanche 2, Calgary Flames 1

Dallas Stars 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 8

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. WPG (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: @ DET (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 15

Next game: @ DET (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 14

Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 17

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

Central Division

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 17

Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 15

Next game: @ BUF (Friday)

Playoff chances: 95%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 17

Next game: @ VAN (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 17

Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 82%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 10%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 11

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 14

Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 77%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 80%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 47%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 12%

Tragic number: 24

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 23

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: vs. VGK (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 45

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29