The NHL's 2021-22 regular season has not ended. But if all of the remaining games were canceled, the current No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed matchup in the Pacific Division would pit the Los Angeles Kings against the Edmonton Oilers. These two clubs are in very different places -- to say nothing of the climate differential between Southern California and Alberta.
L.A.'s remaining core from the Stanley Cup championship teams -- Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown, Jonathan Quick -- has helped bring along the club's promising batch of young players perhaps more quickly than some expected. GM Rob Blake did not push all of his prospect chips to the middle of the proverbial table for a short-term run, but has made wise moves to add around the margins. Meanwhile, Edmonton is led by its all-world duo -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- but management has had trouble successfully building around that pair in recent seasons. Will GM Ken Holland's additions this season -- including Evander Kane, Derick Brassard, Brett Kulak -- get them to the Stanley Cup Final?
As for the matchup tonight, each team has won one game in the season series (L.A. took the Dec. 5 game 5-1, while Edmonton returned the favor with a 5-2 victory on Feb. 15). The Kings hold a two-point edge in the standings, though the Oilers have a game in hand.
As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Nashville Predators
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available on ESPN+
Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Last night's scoreboard
Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Boston Bruins 4
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (OT)
Florida Panthers 7, Montreal Canadiens 4
New York Rangers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
New York Islanders 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3
Nashville Predators 4, Ottawa Senators 1
Minnesota Wild 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1
Colorado Avalanche 2, Calgary Flames 1
Dallas Stars 3, Anaheim Ducks 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 8
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. WPG (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Ottawa Senators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ DET (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 15
Next game: @ DET (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 14
Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 15
New York Islanders
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 17
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
New Jersey Devils
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 17
Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 15
Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
Playoff chances: 95%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 17
Next game: @ VAN (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 96%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 17
Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 82%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 10%
Tragic number: 27
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 11
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 77%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 80%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 47%
Tragic number: 27
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 12%
Tragic number: 24
San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 17
Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 23
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 16
Seattle Kraken
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. VGK (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 45
Regulation wins: 15
2. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 19
5. New Jersey Devils
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 16
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
7. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
8. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 18
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 15
10. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 18
11. San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
12. New York Islanders
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 27
13. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
14. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
15. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
16. Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 29