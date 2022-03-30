        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch standings update: Pacific contenders clash as Kings visit Oilers

          Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          The NHL's 2021-22 regular season has not ended. But if all of the remaining games were canceled, the current No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed matchup in the Pacific Division would pit the Los Angeles Kings against the Edmonton Oilers. These two clubs are in very different places -- to say nothing of the climate differential between Southern California and Alberta.

          L.A.'s remaining core from the Stanley Cup championship teams -- Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, Dustin Brown, Jonathan Quick -- has helped bring along the club's promising batch of young players perhaps more quickly than some expected. GM Rob Blake did not push all of his prospect chips to the middle of the proverbial table for a short-term run, but has made wise moves to add around the margins. Meanwhile, Edmonton is led by its all-world duo -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- but management has had trouble successfully building around that pair in recent seasons. Will GM Ken Holland's additions this season -- including Evander Kane, Derick Brassard, Brett Kulak -- get them to the Stanley Cup Final?

          As for the matchup tonight, each team has won one game in the season series (L.A. took the Dec. 5 game 5-1, while Edmonton returned the favor with a 5-2 victory on Feb. 15). The Kings hold a two-point edge in the standings, though the Oilers have a game in hand.

          As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Nashville Predators
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 St. Louis Blues
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available on ESPN+

          Winnipeg Jets at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
          New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
          Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. (TNT)

          Last night's scoreboard

          Watch "In The Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Boston Bruins 4
          Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Carolina Hurricanes 3 (OT)
          Florida Panthers 7, Montreal Canadiens 4
          New York Rangers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
          New York Islanders 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3
          Nashville Predators 4, Ottawa Senators 1
          Minnesota Wild 4, Philadelphia Flyers 1
          Colorado Avalanche 2, Calgary Flames 1
          Dallas Stars 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. WPG (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ DET (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ DET (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 15

          New York Islanders

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 95%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ BUF (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 10%
          Tragic number: 27

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. SJ (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 80%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 47%
          Tragic number: 27

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 24

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. VGK (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 45
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          12. New York Islanders

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 29