Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon missed Tuesday's game at the Calgary Flames with an upper-body injury and was sent home, coach Jared Bednar said.

Bednar didn't specify MacKinnon's injury to reporters but said his concern about it is "high."

Bednar said MacKinnon will get evaluated in Denver and that there's no timeline yet for his return.

MacKinnon has 70 points this season (22 goals, 48 assists) for the Avalanche.