          NHL playoff watch standings update: Pittsburgh Penguins-Minnesota Wild highlights Thursday's slate

          Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          Tim Kavanagh
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          Throughout the course of a season, players that have been traded or signed elsewhere in free agency will skate against former teammates, and this process plays out hundreds of times. Tonight's game at the Xcel Energy Center will be a bit different -- as Marc-Andre Fleury's last game with the Pittsburgh Penguins was nearly five years ago. Nevertheless, for one of the newest members of the Minnesota Wild, there will be a lot of familiar faces wearing flightless birds on their sweaters tonight.

          Beyond any familiarity between Fleury, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and others, this matchup is a true gem among the nine on the schedule. Entering the game, the host Wild are the No. 2 team in the Central Division, currently slated to have home-ice advantage in a first-round series against the Nashville Predators. As for the Penguins, they're jockeying for home-ice with the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division's No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup. And yes, in certain possible future worlds, tonight's matchup could be repeated in June in the Stanley Cup Final, too. But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

          These two teams skated to a 5-4 shootout win by the Wild back on Nov. 6 in Pittsburgh, a game which included a combined 79 shots on goal. Will we see that much offense tonight?

          As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+

          New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Islanders, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ national)
          Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Winnipeg Jets 3, Buffalo Sabres 2 (SO)
          New York Rangers 5, Detroit Red Wings 4 (OT)
          Edmonton Oilers 4, Los Angeles Kings, 3 (SO)
          St. Louis Blues 4, Vancouver Canucks 3
          Arizona Coyotes 5, San Jose Sharks 2
          Vegas Golden Knights 3, Seattle Kraken 0

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. OTT (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ DET (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 15

          New York Islanders

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 17
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ EDM (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 17
          Next game: @ ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 12%
          Tragic number: 27

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. STL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 83%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ SEA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 54%
          Tragic number: 27

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 5%
          Tragic number: 24

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 23

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. VGK (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          12. New York Islanders

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Dallas Stars

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24