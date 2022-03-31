GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury in Wednesday night's 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Keller was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, and the Coyotes said they would update his status Thursday.

Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in the third period. He was skating toward the Sharks' net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.

Keller has 28 goals and 35 assists this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.