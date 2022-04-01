        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: High-impact Western clash as Edmonton Oilers host St. Louis Blues

          Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          Beyond the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames leading their respective divisions, the NHL's Western Conference playoff races remain fairly wide open. Four weeks from today we'll have much more clarity on the first-round matchups, but hey, maybe tonight's matchups will provide some clues as well.

          On center stage is the lone contest Friday night featuring two teams currently in playoff position, as the St. Louis Blues visit the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues are in an intense back-and-forth with the Nashville Predators between the Central Division's No. 3 seed and the West's No. 1 wild-card slot. The Oilers appear to have a solid grip on a spot in the No. 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Pacific, with home-ice advantage against the Los Angeles Kings yet to be finalized. These two clubs met on Nov. 14 in St. Louis, with the Oilers taking a 5-4 victory thanks to a final-minute goal from Kailer Yamamoto.

          Elsewhere, the Predators visit the Buffalo Sabres looking to keep pace with the Blues, and the Vegas Golden Knights hope they can win a second straight game against the Seattle Kraken in order to stay in the mix for the West's second wild-card position.

          As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+

          Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Arizona Coyotes, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 8, New Jersey Devils 1
          Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Winnipeg Jets 3
          Florida Panthers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 0
          New York Islanders 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
          Carolina Hurricanes 4, Montreal Canadiens 0
          Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)
          Colorado Avalanche 4, San Jose Sharks 2
          Los Angeles Kings 3, Calgary Flames 2 (SO)
          Dallas Stars 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. OTT (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ DET (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ NYR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ EDM (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 85%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 6%
          Tragic number: 23

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ TB (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 84%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. STL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 81%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ SEA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 48%
          Tragic number: 25

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 20

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ ARI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. VGK (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          10. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 18

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 28

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 29