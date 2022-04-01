Beyond the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames leading their respective divisions, the NHL's Western Conference playoff races remain fairly wide open. Four weeks from today we'll have much more clarity on the first-round matchups, but hey, maybe tonight's matchups will provide some clues as well.

On center stage is the lone contest Friday night featuring two teams currently in playoff position, as the St. Louis Blues visit the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues are in an intense back-and-forth with the Nashville Predators between the Central Division's No. 3 seed and the West's No. 1 wild-card slot. The Oilers appear to have a solid grip on a spot in the No. 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Pacific, with home-ice advantage against the Los Angeles Kings yet to be finalized. These two clubs met on Nov. 14 in St. Louis, with the Oilers taking a 5-4 victory thanks to a final-minute goal from Kailer Yamamoto.

Elsewhere, the Predators visit the Buffalo Sabres looking to keep pace with the Blues, and the Vegas Golden Knights hope they can win a second straight game against the Seattle Kraken in order to stay in the mix for the West's second wild-card position.

As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+

Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Arizona Coyotes, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Boston Bruins 8, New Jersey Devils 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Winnipeg Jets 3

Florida Panthers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 0

New York Islanders 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Montreal Canadiens 0

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 4, San Jose Sharks 2

Los Angeles Kings 3, Calgary Flames 2 (SO)

Dallas Stars 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (OT)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

