Beyond the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames leading their respective divisions, the NHL's Western Conference playoff races remain fairly wide open. Four weeks from today we'll have much more clarity on the first-round matchups, but hey, maybe tonight's matchups will provide some clues as well.
On center stage is the lone contest Friday night featuring two teams currently in playoff position, as the St. Louis Blues visit the Edmonton Oilers. The Blues are in an intense back-and-forth with the Nashville Predators between the Central Division's No. 3 seed and the West's No. 1 wild-card slot. The Oilers appear to have a solid grip on a spot in the No. 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Pacific, with home-ice advantage against the Los Angeles Kings yet to be finalized. These two clubs met on Nov. 14 in St. Louis, with the Oilers taking a 5-4 victory thanks to a final-minute goal from Kailer Yamamoto.
Elsewhere, the Predators visit the Buffalo Sabres looking to keep pace with the Blues, and the Vegas Golden Knights hope they can win a second straight game against the Seattle Kraken in order to stay in the mix for the West's second wild-card position.
As we enter the post-deadline span of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+
Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Arizona Coyotes, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Boston Bruins 8, New Jersey Devils 1
Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Winnipeg Jets 3
Florida Panthers 4, Chicago Blackhawks 0
New York Islanders 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
Carolina Hurricanes 4, Montreal Canadiens 0
Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)
Colorado Avalanche 4, San Jose Sharks 2
Los Angeles Kings 3, Calgary Flames 2 (SO)
Dallas Stars 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (OT)
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 15
Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 15
Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 16
Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. OTT (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. NSH (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 4
Ottawa Senators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ DET (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 13
Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ NYR (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 17
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 13
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - New Jersey Devils
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 40
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 16
Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 16
Next game: @ EDM (Friday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 16
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 85%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 6%
Tragic number: 23
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ TB (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 84%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. STL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 81%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ SEA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 48%
Tragic number: 25
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 20
San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 17
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ ARI (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 13
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. VGK (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
2. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 16
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18
4. Ottawa Senators
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 19
5. New Jersey Devils
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 16
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
7. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
8. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 18
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 15
10. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 18
11. San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
13. New York Islanders
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 28
14. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
15. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
16. Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 29