Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller had surgery Wednesday night after fracturing his leg in a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Keller is "doing well," the team announced, and is expected to be out 4-6 months.

He was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being injured with 5:15 remaining in the third period of Wednesday's game. He was skating toward the Sharks' net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off, giving a thumbs-up sign as he left.

Want to thank my teammates, the fans, and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately the season's over for me, but I'm resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits. I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!! 🙏 — Clayton Keller (@ClaytonKeller37) March 31, 2022

Keller, whose mother was in attendance, leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and 35 assists.

"Unfortunately the season's over for me, but I'm resting comfortably at the hospital in good spirits," Keller posted on social media. "I will be back better than ever for day 1 next season!!!!"

Jan Jenik scored twice in Wednesday's game, including the tiebreaker in a three-goal third period, to help the Coyotes snap a six-game losing streak.

"A lot of emotions out there," Jenik said. "Glad we were able to come out with a win, but obviously we lost our best player."

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.