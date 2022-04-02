Check out some of the best goals from the NHL in March, including Matt Duchene's ridiculous between-the-legs goal. (2:10)

The ABC Saturday afternoon hockey schedule continues this week with a potential Stanley Cup Final matchup as Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche host Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET and simulcast on ESPN+.

To help get you ready for the game, we've put together a guide on all the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Stats & Information, and more.

This season, ESPN+ will broadcast 75 exclusive regular-season games, with ABC and ESPN airing a combined 28 exclusive regular-season games for a total of 103 games. The complete broadcast schedule can be found here.

3 p.m. ET | Watch live on ESPN+

Line: Colorado -140 | Over/under: 6

Penguins

ESPN Power Rankings: 6

Leading scorer: Sidney Crosby, 71 points in 57 games

2021-22 record: 41-18-10, third in Metro division

The Penguins' 22 road wins are tied for fourth-most in a single season in franchise history and are two away from tying the club record set in 1992-93 (24-15-3) and tied in 2010-11 (24-11-6). Pittsburgh and Washington entered Friday tied for the highest road goal differential this season at +26.

Pittsburgh has scored a power-play goal in each of the past six games and is scoring on 37.5% of its chances (9-for-24). The Pens' penalty kill has been strong all season, posting the second-best rate in the NHL at 85.6% behind only the Hurricanes (88.5%). It would be the team's fourth-best rate in a single season since the stat was first tracked in 1977-78.

Sidney Crosby got going starting on Nov. 27 with a three-point game against Montreal and hasn't stopped since. His 68 points since Nov. 27 are tied with Johnny Gaudreau for third-most in that span and trails only Jonathan Huberdeau (74) and Auston Matthews (69). If Crosby finishes the season averaging 1.00 points per game, he'll tie Gordie Howe for the second-most such seasons all time with 17, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (19 seasons).

Kris Letang's 59 points are fifth-most among defensemen this season. His next point will give him the second 60-point season of his career (67 in 2015-16) and he would join Mark Giordano in 2018-19 as the only defensemen age 34 or older in the past 10 seasons with a 60-point campaign.

Evgeni Malkin has a point in six straight games. His 17 goals since making his season debut on Jan. 11 are second on the Penguins in that span, trailing only Crosby's 20. Malkin scored the game-winning goal in OT on Thursday, his 78th game winner of his career, which tied Jaromir Jagr for most in franchise history.

Rickard Rakell came to the Penguins via a trade-deadline deal with the Ducks, and has three goals and five points in six games in Pittsburgh. Rakell's 19 goals this season leaves him one shy of his first 20-goal season since 2017-18 (34 with Anaheim). Last season, the Pens added Jeff Carter at the deadline and he scored nine goals in 14 games after the deal.

Avalanche

ESPN Power Rankings: 1

Leading scorer: Nazem Kadri, 83 points in 65 games

2021-22 record: 48-14-6, first in Central division