Saturdays on the NHL schedule are typically jam-packed, and there's no deviation from that trend today. But three particular matchups are worthy of special attention as the rush to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs continues.

First up at 3 p.m. ET is a potential Cup Final preview, as the Colorado Avalanche (No. 1 in the Central Division) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 3 in the Metro). By a quirk in the schedule, these two teams will run it right back Tuesday. But for more on this particular matchup, be sure to check out our viewer's guide for the game.

At 7 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Wild (No. 2 in the Central) travel to Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes (No. 1 in the Metro). These two played a tightly contested game back on Feb. 12 in Saint Paul, with the host Wild picking up a 3-2 victory.

Finally, the premier late game pits the St. Louis Blues (No. 3 in the Central) against the Calgary Flames (No. 1 in the Pacific), following the Blues' OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. The prior two games in the season series have been fun -- for the home team. The Blues won 7-1 on Jan. 24 in St. Louis, while the Flames steamrolled 5-1 on Jan. 27 in Calgary. This one will be played in Alberta; will the previous trend hold true?

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+

Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.

Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Buffalo Sabres 4, Nashville Predators 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2

New York Islanders 3, New York Rangers 0

Ottawa Senators 5, Detroit Red Wings 2

Edmonton Oilers 6, St. Louis Blues 5 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 5, Seattle Kraken 2

Anaheim Ducks 5, Arizona Coyotes 0

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 15

Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 15

Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 13

Next game: @ COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 1%

Tragic number: 17

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 13

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 16

Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 15

Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 88%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 84%

Tragic number: 31

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 6%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 12

Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 81%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 13

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 84%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 12

Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 56%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 4%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 16

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 24