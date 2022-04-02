        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Preview of biggest Saturday games, including Carolina Hurricanes vs. Minnesota Wild

          Top NHL goals from the month of March (2:10)

          Check out some of the best goals from the NHL in March, including Matt Duchene's ridiculous between-the-legs goal. (2:10)

          7:59 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          Saturdays on the NHL schedule are typically jam-packed, and there's no deviation from that trend today. But three particular matchups are worthy of special attention as the rush to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs continues.

          First up at 3 p.m. ET is a potential Cup Final preview, as the Colorado Avalanche (No. 1 in the Central Division) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 3 in the Metro). By a quirk in the schedule, these two teams will run it right back Tuesday. But for more on this particular matchup, be sure to check out our viewer's guide for the game.

          At 7 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Wild (No. 2 in the Central) travel to Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes (No. 1 in the Metro). These two played a tightly contested game back on Feb. 12 in Saint Paul, with the host Wild picking up a 3-2 victory.

          Finally, the premier late game pits the St. Louis Blues (No. 3 in the Central) against the Calgary Flames (No. 1 in the Pacific), following the Blues' OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. The prior two games in the season series have been fun -- for the home team. The Blues won 7-1 on Jan. 24 in St. Louis, while the Flames steamrolled 5-1 on Jan. 27 in Calgary. This one will be played in Alberta; will the previous trend hold true?

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+

          Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Buffalo Sabres 4, Nashville Predators 3
          Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2
          New York Islanders 3, New York Rangers 0
          Ottawa Senators 5, Detroit Red Wings 2
          Edmonton Oilers 6, St. Louis Blues 5 (OT)
          Vegas Golden Knights 5, Seattle Kraken 2
          Anaheim Ducks 5, Arizona Coyotes 0

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 84%
          Tragic number: 31

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 6%
          Tragic number: 22

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 81%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 84%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 56%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 19

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 16

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Dallas Stars

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 24