Saturdays on the NHL schedule are typically jam-packed, and there's no deviation from that trend today. But three particular matchups are worthy of special attention as the rush to the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs continues.
First up at 3 p.m. ET is a potential Cup Final preview, as the Colorado Avalanche (No. 1 in the Central Division) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 3 in the Metro). By a quirk in the schedule, these two teams will run it right back Tuesday. But for more on this particular matchup, be sure to check out our viewer's guide for the game.
At 7 p.m. ET, the Minnesota Wild (No. 2 in the Central) travel to Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes (No. 1 in the Metro). These two played a tightly contested game back on Feb. 12 in Saint Paul, with the host Wild picking up a 3-2 victory.
Finally, the premier late game pits the St. Louis Blues (No. 3 in the Central) against the Calgary Flames (No. 1 in the Pacific), following the Blues' OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. The prior two games in the season series have been fun -- for the home team. The Blues won 7-1 on Jan. 24 in St. Louis, while the Flames steamrolled 5-1 on Jan. 27 in Calgary. This one will be played in Alberta; will the previous trend hold true?
As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+
Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.
Buffalo Sabres 4, Nashville Predators 3
Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2
New York Islanders 3, New York Rangers 0
Ottawa Senators 5, Detroit Red Wings 2
Edmonton Oilers 6, St. Louis Blues 5 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights 5, Seattle Kraken 2
Anaheim Ducks 5, Arizona Coyotes 0
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 15
Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 15
Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 4
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
Ottawa Senators
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 13
Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 17
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 13
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - New Jersey Devils
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 40
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 16
Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 15
Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 97%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 88%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 84%
Tragic number: 31
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 6%
Tragic number: 22
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 4
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ WPG (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 81%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 13
Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 84%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 56%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 19
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 12
San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 16
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 13
2. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 47
Regulation wins: 16
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 48
Regulation wins: 18
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 16
5. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
6. Ottawa Senators
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 20
7. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 15
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 15
9. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 19
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
11. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 19
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
13. New York Islanders
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 29
14. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 26
15. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
16. Dallas Stars
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 24