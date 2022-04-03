        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and the state of the Western wild-card race

          Top NHL goals from the month of March

          Check out some of the best goals from the NHL in March, including Matt Duchene's ridiculous between-the-legs goal.

          7:50 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          With less than four weeks left in the NHL's 2021-22 regular season, one of the more tantalizing playoff races is for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Heading into today's games, the Dallas Stars are one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams taking the ice tonight. FiveThirtyEight gives the Stars an 89% chance of making the playoffs, while the Knights have a 51% chance.

          The Golden Knights are up first, heading to Vancouver to take on a Canucks squad that isn't entirely out of the wild-card mix either. In fact, this will be the first of three games against the Canucks in pretty quick succession; after tonight, they'll play again Wednesday, then again April 12. The prior game this season between the two clubs was an offensive onslaught by the Knights, as they won 7-4 back on Nov. 13.

          As for the Stars, the team they'll face is not in the wild-card mix, and in fact, the Seattle Kraken are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention as of this past week. The Stars had the Kraken's proverbial number in a Jan. 12 game, taking home two points via a 5-2 win. But hey, this is the second night of a back-to-back for the visiting Stars, so maybe we'll get a surprise.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network and non-TNT games available on ESPN+

          Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators, 1 p.m.
          New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. (TNT)
          Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, 9 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Florida Panthers 7, New Jersey Devils 6 (OT)
          Colorado Avalanche 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2
          Boston Bruins 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2
          Montreal Canadiens 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 4 (SO)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3
          Minnesota Wild 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1
          Los Angeles Kings 3, Winnipeg Jets 2
          St. Louis Blues 6, Calgary Flames 4
          Dallas Stars 5, San Jose Sharks 4

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ TB (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 17

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. BOS (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 87%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 15
          Next game: @ SEA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 89%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. DET (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 19

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 51%
          Tragic number: 23

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 18

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 47
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 48
          Regulation wins: 18

          3. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 13

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 31