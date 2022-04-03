Check out some of the best goals from the NHL in March, including Matt Duchene's ridiculous between-the-legs goal. (2:10)

With less than four weeks left in the NHL's 2021-22 regular season, one of the more tantalizing playoff races is for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Heading into today's games, the Dallas Stars are one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights, with both teams taking the ice tonight. FiveThirtyEight gives the Stars an 89% chance of making the playoffs, while the Knights have a 51% chance.

The Golden Knights are up first, heading to Vancouver to take on a Canucks squad that isn't entirely out of the wild-card mix either. In fact, this will be the first of three games against the Canucks in pretty quick succession; after tonight, they'll play again Wednesday, then again April 12. The prior game this season between the two clubs was an offensive onslaught by the Knights, as they won 7-4 back on Nov. 13.

As for the Stars, the team they'll face is not in the wild-card mix, and in fact, the Seattle Kraken are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention as of this past week. The Stars had the Kraken's proverbial number in a Jan. 12 game, taking home two points via a 5-2 win. But hey, this is the second night of a back-to-back for the visiting Stars, so maybe we'll get a surprise.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Today's games

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres, 1 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators, 1 p.m.

New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Minnesota Wild at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Arizona Coyotes at Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks, 8 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, 9 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Florida Panthers 7, New Jersey Devils 6 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 2

Boston Bruins 5, Columbus Blue Jackets 2

Montreal Canadiens 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 4 (SO)

Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3

Minnesota Wild 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Los Angeles Kings 3, Winnipeg Jets 2

St. Louis Blues 6, Calgary Flames 4

Dallas Stars 5, San Jose Sharks 4

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Florida Panthers

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 14

Next game: @ BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 14

Next game: @ TB (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Boston Bruins

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Buffalo Sabres

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Detroit Red Wings

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Ottawa Senators

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 13

Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Rangers

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Washington Capitals

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

New York Islanders

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 15

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 17

Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. BOS (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 11

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ NYR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Colorado Avalanche

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 13

Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Minnesota Wild

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 15

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

St. Louis Blues

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 99%

Tragic number: N/A

Nashville Predators

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 87%

Tragic number: N/A

Dallas Stars

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 15

Next game: @ SEA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 89%

Tragic number: N/A

Winnipeg Jets

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. DET (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 19

Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. ARI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Calgary Flames

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 14

Next game: @ LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Los Angeles Kings

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 88%

Tragic number: N/A

Edmonton Oilers

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 13

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 82%

Tragic number: N/A

Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 51%

Tragic number: 23

Vancouver Canucks

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 13

Next game: vs. VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 3%

Tragic number: 18

Anaheim Ducks

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 11

San Jose Sharks

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 13

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 14

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

1. Arizona Coyotes

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 16

2. Seattle Kraken

Points: 48

Regulation wins: 18

3. Montreal Canadiens

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 13

4. Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 17

5. New Jersey Devils

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

6. Ottawa Senators

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

7. Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 15

8. Detroit Red Wings

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

9. Buffalo Sabres

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

10. San Jose Sharks

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

11. Anaheim Ducks

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 19

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 22

13. New York Islanders

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 29

14. Vancouver Canucks

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 26

15. Winnipeg Jets

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 26

16. Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 31