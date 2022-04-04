        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch standings update: Previewing Maple Leafs-Lightning, Flames-Kings

          play
          Top NHL goals from the month of March (2:10)

          Check out some of the best goals from the NHL in March, including Matt Duchene's ridiculous between-the-legs goal. (2:10)

          6:59 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          After another busy weekend around the NHL, the Monday slate is a short one with just four games on the docket, although six of the eight teams are currently in playoff position. The most captivating matchups are intradivisional clashes, with Maple Leafs-Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Flames-Kings at 10:30.

          The Leafs and Lightning are trading spots seemingly daily in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Atlantic Division, and the clubs have each won one game against the other thus far this season. Both teams enter the game on a relatively hot pace, with the Lightning 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and the Leafs 7-3-0 in theirs.

          Out in the Pacific Division, the Kings and Flames haven't been quite as hot in their respective past 10 contests, and this will be the final game between the two clubs after they also split the opening two rounds. A win for the Kings will help them stave off the Edmonton Oilers in the seeding for the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup, while the Flames are pushing to distance themselves from everyone atop the division.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+

          Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. (NHLN)
          Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Florida Panthers 5, Buffalo Sabres 3
          Ottawa Senators 5, Detroit Red Wings 2
          New York Islanders 4, New Jersey Devils 3
          Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Rangers 3 (SO)
          Minnesota Wild 5, Washington Capitals 1
          Arizona Coyotes 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (OT)
          Vegas Golden Knights 3, Vancouver Canucks 2 (OT)
          Edmonton Oilers 6, Anaheim Ducks 1
          Seattle Kraken 4, Dallas Stars 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ TB (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. TB (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 17

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. BOS (Monday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 89%
          Tragic number: 27

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. DET (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 18

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 82%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 51%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VGK (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 16

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 19

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 22

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 30

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 25