After another busy weekend around the NHL, the Monday slate is a short one with just four games on the docket, although six of the eight teams are currently in playoff position. The most captivating matchups are intradivisional clashes, with Maple Leafs-Lightning at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Flames-Kings at 10:30.
The Leafs and Lightning are trading spots seemingly daily in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in the Atlantic Division, and the clubs have each won one game against the other thus far this season. Both teams enter the game on a relatively hot pace, with the Lightning 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and the Leafs 7-3-0 in theirs.
Out in the Pacific Division, the Kings and Flames haven't been quite as hot in their respective past 10 contests, and this will be the final game between the two clubs after they also split the opening two rounds. A win for the Kings will help them stave off the Edmonton Oilers in the seeding for the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup, while the Flames are pushing to distance themselves from everyone atop the division.
As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+
Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. (NHLN)
Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Last night's scoreboard
Florida Panthers 5, Buffalo Sabres 3
Ottawa Senators 5, Detroit Red Wings 2
New York Islanders 4, New Jersey Devils 3
Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Rangers 3 (SO)
Minnesota Wild 5, Washington Capitals 1
Arizona Coyotes 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2 (OT)
Vegas Golden Knights 3, Vancouver Canucks 2 (OT)
Edmonton Oilers 6, Anaheim Ducks 1
Seattle Kraken 4, Dallas Stars 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
Florida Panthers
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ TB (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 14
Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
Ottawa Senators
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 13
Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. TB (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 17
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. BOS (Monday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 11
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - New Jersey Devils
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 13
Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 14
Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 88%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 89%
Tragic number: 27
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. DET (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 18
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ STL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 14
Next game: @ LA (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
Playoff chances: 88%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 12
Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 82%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 51%
Tragic number: N/A
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ VGK (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 3%
Tragic number: 16
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 8
San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 12
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 13
2. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 19
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
5. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
6. Ottawa Senators
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 21
7. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 15
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 15
9. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 19
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
11. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 19
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 22
13. New York Islanders
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 30
14. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 26
15. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
16. Dallas Stars
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 25