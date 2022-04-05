        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch standings update: State of the Atlantic Division races

          Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          As we hit the first full week of April, and the last weeks of the 2021-22 NHL season play out, two particular playoff races have been the hottest: the near-daily flip-flop of the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars for the second wild card in the Western Conference, and the non-Florida Panthers clubs that are playoff-bound from the Atlantic Division.

          The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins all played on Monday -- with the first two squaring off against each other -- and heading into tonight, the Maple Leafs are two points ahead of the other two teams, with 95 points. In terms of the regulation wins tiebreaker, the Maple Leafs have 39, the Bruins 35 and the Lightning 32, so right now, the Bruins hold the No. 3 spot in the division, with the Lightning in the first wild-card position.

          There is one more instance of each matchup among these three down the stretch: Apr. 8 is Lightning-Bruins; Apr. 21 is the final Lightning-Maple Leafs game; and the Bruins and Leafs will face off on the final day of the regular season, Apr. 29. Aside from those contests, the Lightning's schedule features fewer teams in the playoff mix than the others; six out of 13 for Tampa Bay vs. seven out of 13 for Toronto and nine out of 13 for Boston. How will it all shake out? We'll be watching closely.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Vegas Golden Knights
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+

          Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
          Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 3, Columbus Blue Jackets 2 (OT)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
          St. Louis Blues 5, Arizona Coyotes 1
          Calgary Flames 3, Los Angeles Kings 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ WSH (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 2

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. TB (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 96%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ DAL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 17

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 87%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 80%
          Tragic number: 27

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. DET (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 18

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game:
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ ANA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 79%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 63%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VGK (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 16

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CGY (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 12

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 19

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 22

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 30

          14. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          16. Dallas Stars

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 25