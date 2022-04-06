New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes will miss the rest of the 2021-22 NHL season because of a knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Hughes, 20, suffered an injury to his left knee during the Devils' loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday, on a hit by forward Oliver Wahlstrom.

Devils medical staff and chief medical officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow evaluated the injury, and diagnosed it as a low-grade MCL sprain.

The Devils have 13 games left in their season, including Tuesday's home game against the New York Rangers. Given the timing of Hughes' injury, it was decided he would be held out of those games and immediately begin his motion rehab and conditioning.

This was the third NHL season for Hughes and his most productive one so far. The center had 56 points in 49 games, with 26 goals and 30 assists.

He begins his eight-year, $64 million contract extension next season.