        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch standings update: Will the Carolina Hurricanes win the Metropolitan Division?

          Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          For months, the top two spots in the Eastern Conference have seemed like foregone conclusions: the Florida Panthers have been the cream of the Atlantic Division crop, while the Carolina Hurricanes have maintained position atop the Metro. At the vaunted "22 days remaining" mark of the regular season, the Panthers appear well on their way to cinching things up. The Canes? Not so much.

          Carolina has gone 4-3-3 over its past 10 games, including a regulation loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday; granted, the Sabres have been a feisty bunch of late, but the Canes were a -290 favorite heading into the contest, per Caesars Sportsbook. That followed a stretch of 16 games in which the club went 5-5-3 in its 13 games against likely playoff teams.

          So tonight's a big night for Sebastian Aho & Co. to get back on track, in a rematch against the Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu). The good news is that their remaining schedule is on the lighter side, with only three out of 12 games against likely playoff teams; the bad news is that two of those three are against the New York Rangers, who are two points behind them in the standings and on a heater, going 9-3-1 in their past 13. The division title appears to be Carolina's for the winning; the Canes will just have to start doing more of that in the coming days.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Tonight's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+

          Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Washington Capitals 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
          Detroit Red Wings 3, Winnipeg Jets 1
          St. Louis Blues 4, Seattle Kraken 1
          Vancouver Canucks 5, Vegas Golden Knights 1
          Calgary Flames 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ TB (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. BOS (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ CAR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 13

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. MIN (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 15

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 81%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 41%
          Tragic number: 19

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 15

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 19

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 30

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31