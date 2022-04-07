For months, the top two spots in the Eastern Conference have seemed like foregone conclusions: the Florida Panthers have been the cream of the Atlantic Division crop, while the Carolina Hurricanes have maintained position atop the Metro. At the vaunted "22 days remaining" mark of the regular season, the Panthers appear well on their way to cinching things up. The Canes? Not so much.
Carolina has gone 4-3-3 over its past 10 games, including a regulation loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday; granted, the Sabres have been a feisty bunch of late, but the Canes were a -290 favorite heading into the contest, per Caesars Sportsbook. That followed a stretch of 16 games in which the club went 5-5-3 in its 13 games against likely playoff teams.
So tonight's a big night for Sebastian Aho & Co. to get back on track, in a rematch against the Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu). The good news is that their remaining schedule is on the lighter side, with only three out of 12 games against likely playoff teams; the bad news is that two of those three are against the New York Rangers, who are two points behind them in the standings and on a heater, going 9-3-1 in their past 13. The division title appears to be Carolina's for the winning; the Canes will just have to start doing more of that in the coming days.
As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Tonight's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available on ESPN+
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Calgary Flames at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.
Washington Capitals 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3
Detroit Red Wings 3, Winnipeg Jets 1
St. Louis Blues 4, Seattle Kraken 1
Vancouver Canucks 5, Vegas Golden Knights 1
Calgary Flames 4, Anaheim Ducks 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
x - Florida Panthers
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Boston Bruins
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 12
Next game: @ TB (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. BOS (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Buffalo Sabres
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Ottawa Senators
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 11
Next game: @ NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 12
Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: @ CAR (Friday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 13
Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 8
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - New Jersey Devils
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
x - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 106
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 12
Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 13
Next game: @ STL (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
St. Louis Blues
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. MIN (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 13
Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 94%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. TOR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 88%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: vs. COL (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 15
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: vs. VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Calgary Flames
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 12
Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 11
Next game: @ LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 93%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 81%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 41%
Tragic number: 19
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 11
Next game: @ ARI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 3%
Tragic number: 15
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 10
Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
San Jose Sharks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 13
2. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 19
4. New Jersey Devils
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
5. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
6. Ottawa Senators
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
7. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 15
8. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 20
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 17
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
11. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 19
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 23
13. New York Islanders
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 30
14. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 27
16. Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 31