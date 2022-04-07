NHL's sports betting deals expand to Canada

The NHL has new multi-year deals with FanDuel and BetMGM that make them the League's first-ever North American sports betting partners, following the launch of regulated single-game sports betting in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel and BetMGM became the NHL's first official betting partners in 2018, with FanDuel named the League's exclusive daily fantasy partner. That partnership now extends to Canada, where sports wagering was legalized last summer.

In legal jurisdictions across Canada and the United States, they'll have the rights to use official NHL branding and category designations in wager offerings. They'll also continue to receive custom content across NHL-controlled media channels, like FanDuel's creation of NHL Network's first-ever Odds Ticker.

"Canada's new sports betting landscape presents a tremendous opportunity to further fan engagement and continue our progressive approach with the sports gaming industry," said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. "BetMGM and FanDuel were our first sports betting partners in the U.S., and we're thrilled to expand our partnerships with both of these leaders in the sportsbook and mobile betting marketplace as we begin our transformative entry into this space in Canada and engage our avid Canadian fan base."

In June 2021, Bill C-218 removed the federal ban on sports wagering in Canada. Previously, only horse racing and parlay betting -- wagering on multiple games at the same time -- were legal. The bill allowed for single-game sports betting and futures betting, like predicting which team would eventually win a championship.

On April 4, Ontario became the first province to launch regulating sports wagering, as 13 sportsbook apps began taking single game event bets. Estimates are that legalized single-game wagering could generate $800 million in the province this year, according to the CBC.

As a result, sportsbooks have started aggressively courting Canadian fans. Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews inked a multi-year deal to promote Canadian sportsbook Bet99. BetMGM recently added Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid as a brand ambassador, joining Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky in promoting that sportsbook.